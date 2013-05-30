This is our sixth post on getting hardware information. In this post we will see how to get RAM details such as size, speed, make, maximum capacity allowed RAM etc. We already covered some hardware related stuff in this series so far as given below.

Find RAM details in Linux

Example1: Find RAM size(Total, available, used) in Linux. We can use below five methods to get details.

free

Output:

total used free shared buffers cached Mem: 8027952 4108280 3919672 0 132180 1646004 -/+ buffers/cache: 2330096 5697856 Swap: 15624188 573224 15050964

top

Output:

cat /proc/meminfo

Output:

MemTotal: 8027952 kB MemFree: 3893748 kB Buffers: 132208 kB Cached: 1666864 kB SwapCached: 226556 kB Active: 1979556 kB Inactive: 1849480 kB Active(anon): 1592580 kB Inactive(anon): 886080 kB Active(file): 386976 kB Inactive(file): 963400 kB Unevictable: 68 kB Mlocked: 68 kB SwapTotal: 15624188 kB SwapFree: 15050964 kB Dirty: 172 kB Writeback: 0 kB AnonPages: 1907548 kB Mapped: 223484 kB Shmem: 448696 kB Slab: 140444 kB SReclaimable: 101456 kB SUnreclaim: 38988 kB KernelStack: 4960 kB PageTables: 53108 kB NFS_Unstable: 0 kB Bounce: 0 kB WritebackTmp: 0 kB CommitLimit: 19638164 kB Committed_AS: 7822876 kB VmallocTotal: 34359738367 kB VmallocUsed: 567356 kB VmallocChunk: 34359151824 kB HardwareCorrupted: 0 kB AnonHugePages: 0 kB HugePages_Total: 0 HugePages_Free: 0 HugePages_Rsvd: 0 HugePages_Surp: 0 Hugepagesize: 2048 kB DirectMap4k: 120832 kB DirectMap2M: 8118272 kB

vmstat -s

Output:

8027952 K total memory 4114688 K used memory 1960100 K active memory 1849792 K inactive memory 3913264 K free memory 132240 K buffer memory 1667108 K swap cache 15624188 K total swap 573224 K used swap 15050964 K free swap 931285 non-nice user cpu ticks 6391 nice user cpu ticks 152567 system cpu ticks 7019826 idle cpu ticks 181109 IO-wait cpu ticks 19 IRQ cpu ticks 2262 softirq cpu ticks 0 stolen cpu ticks 8720641 pages paged in 8812796 pages paged out 148645 pages swapped in 242381 pages swapped out 27774146 interrupts 71720320 CPU context switches 1369757470 boot time 463603 forks

dmidecode –type memory

or

dmidecode -t 17

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11 SMBIOS 2.7 present.

Handle 0x000E, DMI type 16, 23 bytes Physical Memory Array Location: System Board Or Motherboard Use: System Memory Error Correction Type: None Maximum Capacity: 16 GB Error Information Handle: No Error Number Of Devices: 2

Handle 0x000F, DMI type 17, 34 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x000E Error Information Handle: 0x0010 Total Width: 64 bit's Data Width: 64 bit's Size: 4096 MB Form Factor: SODIMM Set: None Locator: DIMM0 Bank Locator: BANK 0 Type: DDR3 Type Detail: Synchronous Speed: 1333 MHz Manufacturer: Kingston Serial Number: 4B29A74B Asset Tag: 0123456789 Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF Rank: Unknown Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz

Handle 0x0012, DMI type 17, 34 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x000E Error Information Handle: 0x0013 Total Width: 64 bit's Data Width: 64 bit's Size: 4096 MB Form Factor: SODIMM Set: None Locator: DIMM1 Bank Locator: BANK 2 Type: DDR3 Type Detail: Synchronous Speed: 1333 MHz Manufacturer: Kingston Serial Number: 4729BF4B Asset Tag: 0123456789 Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF Rank: Unknown Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz

Example 2: Get RAM information like location, Maximum capacity of RAM supported, number of RAM devices present and sa lot info.

dmidecode -t 16

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11 SMBIOS 2.7 present.

Handle 0x000E, DMI type 16, 23 bytes Physical Memory Array Location: System Board Or Motherboard Use: System Memory Error Correction Type: None Maximum Capacity: 16 GB Error Information Handle: No Error Number Of Devices: 2

Example 3: Find RAM information like Type of RAM(SD RAM or DDR2/3), Speed, Manufacture etc

dmidecode -t 17

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11 SMBIOS 2.7 present.

Handle 0x000F, DMI type 17, 34 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x000E Error Information Handle: 0x0010 Total Width: 64 bit's Data Width: 64 bit's Size: 4096 MB Form Factor: SODIMM Set: None Locator: DIMM0 Bank Locator: BANK 0 Type: DDR3 Type Detail: Synchronous Speed: 1333 MHz Manufacturer: Kingston Serial Number: 4B29A74B Asset Tag: 0123456789 Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF Rank: Unknown Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz

Handle 0x0012, DMI type 17, 34 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x000E Error Information Handle: 0x0013 Total Width: 64 bit's Data Width: 64 bit's Size: 4096 MB Form Factor: SODIMM Set: None Locator: DIMM1 Bank Locator: BANK 2 Type: DDR3 Type Detail: Synchronous Speed: 1333 MHz Manufacturer: Kingston Serial Number: 4729BF4B Asset Tag: 0123456789 Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF Rank: Unknown Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz

In our next post in this series we will see BIOS and Processer details.