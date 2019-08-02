Welcome to new Telegram groups for DevOps

We created new telegram groups for community to ask questions and share their knowledge. We thought of creating a single devops group as Telegram have no major roadblock in adding a huge list of people. But felt to have different groups for different major DevOps tools.

The existing WhatsApp groups invite links are disabled as we see many spammers spamming the groups. It’s cumbersome to manage as we have to ban spammers from different groups, create a new group after we fill up 255 group members and no proper administration controls. We later realised that WhatsApp is not for large groups where people can reach 255 with ease on sites like us. Some of the disadvantages prompted us to move to telegram as below.

The limit in the number of people joins in a group. No anti spam mechanism like disable new user for a certain time. WhatsApp groups die as old people just stay there and no new questions asked after a certain number of moths. No pinning of messages No special privileges of the owner/admin of the group. No bot support on free WhatsApp.

All these limitations prompted us to create new telegram groups. Please feel free to leave in comments if you require a new group for a specific DevOps tool. We will see if it really worth to have a separate group or can be posted in the DevOps group.

Don’t does before joining these groups

No personal messages.

No bashing with each other.

No Greetings like Hi, Good morning, Goodnight.

No funny/forwarded messages which are not related to that group.

No Religion-related messages.

Don’t post same requirement in different groups, use your intelligence.

No other group link invites

No Commercial requests in any groups, other than in Devops training groups.

We take above things seriously and will ban without giving warning.

Does in the group

Ask any question, please don’t think it is too silly to ask a basic question.

Share your knowledge.

Help others with your knowledge.

Share links which are appropriate for that group.

Linux/Unix WhatsApp/Telegram groups

Linux/Unix Telegram group

Configuration management tools WhatsApp groups

Note: Please register which is appropriate for you as we can not accommodate more than 256 people in each group.

Puppet Telegram group

Ansible Telegram group

Chef Telegram group

Saltstack Telegram group

Cloud/container Telegram groups

Docker Telegram group

Kubernetes/Rancher/Docker Swarm/Apache Mesos Telegram group

AWS Telegram group

GCP(Google Cloud Platform) Telegram group

Devops Telegram group

This group is for all devops related tools mentioned above and tools like Git, vagrant, VMware, packer, Hashi corp, devops security, Splunk, KLB stack, etc. You name it we will discuss it.

Link to join the group

Devops Telegram group

Other CI/CD tools WhatsApp groups

Jenkins/Teamcity/Bamboo Telegram group

Programming WhatsApp groups

Python Telegram group

Ruby Telegram group

Please feel free to comment if you have any questions.