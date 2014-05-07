This is a small how to on listing installed software in Redhat/Centos/Fedora Linux OS. We already written a post on how to get installed package details for Ubuntu machines. Some times we require to list software which are already installed so that we will not redo the same work by installing it once again.
Example 1: To list installed software execute below command
rpm -qa
or
yum list installed
Output(clipped):
xz.i686 4.999.9-0.3.beta.20091007git.el6 [email protected]/6.0
xz-libs.i686 4.999.9-0.3.beta.20091007git.el6 [email protected]/6.0
xz-lzma-compat.i686 4.999.9-0.3.beta.20091007git.el6 [email protected]/6.0
yelp.i686 2.28.1-8.el6 [email protected]/6.0
yp-tools.i686 2.9-10.el6 [email protected]/6.0
ypbind.i686 3:1.20.4-29.el6 @anaconda-centos-201106051823.i386/6.0
yum.noarch 3.2.27-14.el6.centos [email protected]/6.0
yum-metadata-parser.i686 1.1.2-14.1.el6 [email protected]/6.0
yum-plugin-fastestmirror.noarch 1.1.26-11.el6 @anaconda-centos-201106051823.i386/6.0
yum-utils.noarch 1.1.26-11.el6 @anaconda-centos-201106051823.i386/6.0
zd1211-firmware.noarch 1.4-4.el6 @anaconda-centos-201106051823.i386/6.0
zenity.i686 2.28.0-1.el6 [email protected]/6.0
zip.i686 3.0-1.el6 @anaconda-centos-201106051823.i386/6.0
zlib.i686 1.2.3-25.el6 [email protected]/6.0
Example2: To count all installed softwares use below command which is modified version of above one.
rpm -qa | wc -l
Output:
[[email protected] ~]# rpm -qa | wc -l
1056 [[email protected] ~]# Example 3: To know the version and other details about installed package use below command
yum info <package-name>
Example:
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, refresh-packagekit
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
* base: centos.mirror.net.in
* extras: centos.mirror.net.in
* updates: centos.mirror.net.in
Installed Packages
Name : zip
Arch : i686
Version : 3.0
Release : 1.el6
Size : 782 k
Repo : installed
From repo : anaconda-centos-201106051823.i386
Summary : A file compression and packaging utility compatible with PKZIP
URL : http://www.info-zip.org/Zip.html
License : BSD
Description: The zip program is a compression and file packaging utility. Zip is
: analogous to a combination of the UNIX tar and compress commands and
: is compatible with PKZIP (a compression and file packaging utility for
: MS-DOS systems).
:
: Install the zip package if you need to compress files using the zip
: program.
Hope this helps some one who is in need to get details on the package installed in Redhat/Centos/Fedora machine.