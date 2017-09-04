This is our second mind map(First is devops one) in our 30 mind map series. In this mind map, we discussed docker and its components extensively. The categories include for better understanding.

Docker concepts Docker history Docker commands Dockerfile Docker ecosystem Docker terminology Docker files Docker components Docker advantages.

Each of this category is subdivided into extensively to include major components. Suppose for example take “Docker concepts,” It contains

History Components System requirements

With in this parts are divided to give how internally docker is working.

Docker mind map

Docker

