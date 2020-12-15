The main use of nslookup is to help with any DNS issues you may have. You can use it to find the IP address of a host, find the domain name of an IP address, or find mail servers on a domain. This tool can be used in two modes.
- An interactive
- Non-interactive mode
The Interactive mode is used to query DNS-Server about various domains and hosts. Non-Interactive mode is used to query about information of a domain or host.
Interactive mode In nslookup command in Linux
Example1: You can enter to the interactive mode by using the following command
#nslookup
If you only know the hostname of a host and you need to find the ip address of that host, type the hostname
Example2: Similar to the previous command, you can type the ip address to find out the domain using reverse domain lookup
Example3: You can set the DNS query type to NS to display the NS records only.
>set type=ns
><URL>
Example4: Query only Mail servers. To do that set the DNS query type to MX to display the MX records
>set type=mx
><URL>
The non-interactive mode in nslookup command
The non-interactive mode is invoked by typing the nslookup command, followed by the name, domain or the IP address of the host/network to be looked up.
Example 5: Run the following command to query SOA record
#nslookup -type=soa <URL>
Example6: You can enable Debug mode to display verbose output
#nslookup -debug <URL>
Example 7: Use the following command to query all available dns records:
#nslookup -query=any <URL>
Example 8: Instead of using default DNS server’s for querying, you can also specify a particular name server to resolve the domain name.
#nslookup <URL> <name_server_URL>
Example 9: You can use a specific port instead of using the default port 53 using the following command
#nslookup set port=<port_number> <URL>
Example 10: By default, NSlookup default timeout is set to 5 seconds. You can change it by using the following command
#nslookup -timeout=<number_of_seconds> <URL>
Latest posts by Ruwantha Nissanka (see all)
- 10 Examples of using nslookup in linux - December 15, 2020
- What you should know about versioning in AWS S3 bucket - December 15, 2020
- 10 Examples of using Iptraf to monitor network traffic in linux - December 14, 2020
- How to create a bucket and upload files to amazon s3 - December 12, 2020
- What is ip command in linux - December 11, 2020