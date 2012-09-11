This is a script which will show you IP address assigned to your machine. This script even take cares even if the host have multiple interfaces and shows the assigned IP address.

#!/bin/bash

#Purpose: To show the IP address of a machine

#Author:Surendra Anne

#Date: 2012-09-11

#Licence: GPLv3



for i in `ifconfig | cut -d” ” -f1 | sort | grep -v ‘^$’`

do

if ifconfig $i | grep addr: &> /dev/null

then

echo “The interface $i have IP Address:$(ifconfig $i | grep addr: | awk ‘{print $2}’ | cut -d”:” -f2)”

fi

done

Your are free to add/modify this script and use it for your purpose. Some of the tools used here are

SORT command

cut command

ifconfig command

grep command

redirection operation

echo command

awk command

for loop

if statement