Applying periodic updates on the system in the form of patches to keep the operating system updated and secure is an important job function of every system administrator. Patching the operating system certainly enhances the functionality and health of the system for the better but in case of few isolated instances patching operating systems may cause problems in the working of the application or database.

What is a patch?

A patch is a piece of software code which will be inserted into existing programme in the system. This is an imidate fix to existing software before a minor release is planned. A patch is a kind of temporary and quick fix to existing software.

What is a patch looks like?

Suppose you have some xyz.c file within your Linux kernel which require a patch, the patch is a just the difference between the existing line of code in that file and extra lines which we will add to this file. It is just a diff of lines of code which is added to existing file.

On Red Hat based systems we use the yum package manager as the preferred method to install and update packages. You may please go through our earlier post on yum which explains the basics of yum and rpm differences and  YUM server setup.

In this article, we’ll be using yum to

  1. Update system with patches
  2. Downgrade system patches
  3. Rollback a patch in the system

Updating a Linux server is straightforward. We use the “yum update” command to apply updates on the server. If you are using Ubuntu based machine use apt-get update and apt-get upgrade commands. If the system is registered with the correct yum channels and there is no dependency related hindrances, the updates should take a few minutes up to an hour to complete depending on the number of patches to be applied and the resources available on the server.

For the purpose of this demonstration, we’ll patch/update a Centos system from version 6.8 to version 6.9 and then perform a rollback to version 6.8.

First, let’s check the current version of Centos running on the system.

[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/redhat-release
CentOS release 6.8 (Final)
[[email protected] ~]#

After you’ve made sure that any pre-requisite tasks you perform while patching systems in your environment have been completed, then you may proceed and execute the “yum update” command which applies updates to the system. Since I’m using a lab environment there isn’t much to check, so let’s move forward.

[[email protected] ~]# yum update
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Setting up Update Process
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
epel/metalink                                                                                                | 5.3 kB     00:00
 * base: mirrors.nju.edu.cn
 * epel: mirror2.totbb.net
 * extras: mirrors.aliyun.com
 * updates: mirrors.aliyun.com
base                                                                                                         | 3.7 kB     00:00
epel                                                                                                         | 4.3 kB     00:00
epel/primary_db                                                                                              | 5.9 MB     00:14
extras                                                                                                       | 3.4 kB     00:00
extras/primary_db                                                                                            |  29 kB     00:00
puppetlabs-pc1                                                                                               | 2.5 kB     00:00
puppetlabs-pc1/primary_db                                                                                    | 131 kB     00:00
updates                                                                                                      | 3.4 kB     00:00
updates/primary_db                                                                                           | 4.7 MB     00:12
Resolving Dependencies
-------------------------------------------------output truncated for brevity
---> Package xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware.noarch 0:7.6.1-2.el6 will be updated
---> Package xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware.noarch 0:7.6.1-3.el6_9 will be an update
---> Package yum.noarch 0:3.2.29-73.el6.centos will be updated
---> Package yum.noarch 0:3.2.29-81.el6.centos will be an update
---> Package yum-plugin-fastestmirror.noarch 0:1.1.30-37.el6 will be updated
---> Package yum-plugin-fastestmirror.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6 will be an update
---> Package yum-plugin-security.noarch 0:1.1.30-37.el6 will be updated
---> Package yum-plugin-security.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6 will be an update
---> Package yum-utils.noarch 0:1.1.30-37.el6 will be updated
---> Package yum-utils.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6 will be an update
--> Running transaction check
---> Package libkadm5.x86_64 0:1.10.3-65.el6 will be installed
---> Package python-sss-murmur.x86_64 0:1.13.3-57.el6_9 will be installed
---> Package python2-jmespath.noarch 0:0.9.0-2.el6 will be installed
--> Finished Dependency Resolution
Dependencies Resolved
====================================================================================================================================
 Package                                    Arch          Version                                       Repository             Size
====================================================================================================================================
Installing:
 kernel                                     x86_64        2.6.32-696.13.2.el6                           updates                32 M
Updating:
 GConf2                                     x86_64        2.28.0-7.el6                                  base                  963 k
 ORBit2                                     x86_64        2.14.17-6.el6_8                               base                  169 k
 abrt                                       x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                  229 k
 abrt-addon-ccpp                            x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                  124 k
 abrt-addon-kerneloops                      x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                   71 k
 abrt-addon-python                          x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                   68 k
 abrt-cli                                   x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                   58 k
 abrt-libs                                  x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                   70 k
 abrt-python                                x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                   74 k
 abrt-tui                                   x86_64        2.0.8-43.el6.centos                           base                   66 k
 acl                                        x86_64        2.2.49-7.el6_9.1                              updates                76 k
 alsa-utils                                 x86_64        1.1.0-10.el6                                  base                  2.0 M
 ansible                                    noarch        2.3.2.0-1.el6                                 epel                  5.9 M
 at                                         x86_64        3.1.10-49.el6                                 base                   61 k
 audit                                      x86_64        2.4.5-6.el6                                   base                  204 k
 audit-libs                                 x86_64        2.4.5-6.el6                                   base                   74 k
 autofs                                     x86_64        1:5.0.5-132.el6                               base                  729 k
 avahi-libs                                 x86_64        0.6.25-17.el6                                 base                   55 k
 bash                                       x86_64        4.1.2-48.el6                                  base                  910 k
 bind-libs                                  x86_64        32:9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.4                     updates               892 k
 bind-utils                                 x86_64        32:9.8.2-0.62.rc1.el6_9.4                     updates               189 k
 binutils                                   x86_64        2.20.51.0.2-5.47.el6_9.1                      updates               2.8 M
 biosdevname                                x86_64        0.7.2-1.el6                                   base                   35 k
 ca-certificates                            noarch        2017.2.14-65.0.1.el6_9                        updates               1.3 M
 centos-release                             x86_64        6-9.el6.12.3                                  base                   22 k
 certmonger                                 x86_64        0.77.5-4.el6                                  base                  637 k
 coreutils                                  x86_64        8.4-46.el6                                    base                  3.0 M
----------------------------------------------------------------output truncated for brevity
 unzip                                      x86_64        6.0-5.el6                                     base                  152 k
 util-linux-ng                              x86_64        2.17.2-12.28.el6                              base                  1.6 M
Installing for dependencies:
 libkadm5                                   x86_64        1.10.3-65.el6                                 base                  143 k
 python-sss-murmur                          x86_64        1.13.3-57.el6_9                               updates               102 k
 python2-jmespath                           noarch        0.9.0-2.el6                                   epel                   39 k
Transaction Summary
====================================================================================================================================
Install       4 Package(s)
Upgrade     283 Package(s)
Total download size: 402 M
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Downloading Packages:
(1/287): GConf2-2.28.0-7.el6.x86_64.rpm                                                                      | 963 kB     00:02
(2/287): ORBit2-2.14.17-6.el6_8.x86_64.rpm                                                                   | 169 kB     00:00
(3/287): abrt-2.0.8-43.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm                                                                 | 229 kB     00:00
(4/287): abrt-addon-ccpp-2.0.8-43.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm                                                      | 124 kB     00:00
(5/287): abrt-addon-kerneloops-2.0.8-43.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm                                                |  71 kB     00:00
(6/287): abrt-addon-python-2.0.8-43.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm                                                    |  68 kB     00:00
(286/287): yum-plugin-security-1.1.30-40.el6.noarch.rpm                                                      |  43 kB     00:00
(287/287): yum-utils-1.1.30-40.el6.noarch.rpm                                                                | 113 kB     00:00
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total                                                                                               310 kB/s | 402 MB     22:07
Running rpm_check_debug
Running Transaction Test
Transaction Test Succeeded
Running Transaction
-------------------------------------------------output truncated for brevity
Verifying  : pulseaudio-libs-0.9.21-24.el6.x86_64                                                                         568/570
Verifying  : plymouth-scripts-0.8.3-27.el6.centos.1.x86_64                                                                569/570
Verifying  : libXv-1.0.9-2.1.el6.x86_64                                                                                   570/570
Installed:
  kernel.x86_64 0:2.6.32-696.13.2.el6
Dependency Installed:
  libkadm5.x86_64 0:1.10.3-65.el6       python-sss-murmur.x86_64 0:1.13.3-57.el6_9       python2-jmespath.noarch 0:0.9.0-2.el6
Updated:
  vim-filesystem.x86_64 2:7.4.629-5.el6_8.1                      vim-minimal.x86_64 2:7.4.629-5.el6_8.1
  virt-what.x86_64 0:1.11-1.3.el6                                wget.x86_64 0:1.12-10.el6
  xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware.noarch 0:7.6.1-3.el6_9               yum.noarch 0:3.2.29-81.el6.centos
  yum-plugin-fastestmirror.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6                yum-plugin-security.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6
  yum-utils.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6
Complete!

After the yum update process has been completed, we will check the redhat-release file and /etc/grub.conf to verify that the entries in these files have been modified.

[[email protected] ~]# grep -v '^#' /etc/grub.conf
default=0
timeout=5
splashimage=(hd0,0)/grub/splash.xpm.gz
hiddenmenu
title CentOS (2.6.32-696.13.2.el6.x86_64)
        root (hd0,0)
        kernel /vmlinuz-2.6.32-696.13.2.el6.x86_64 ro root=/dev/mapper/vg_linuxunix-lv_root rd_NO_LUKS LANG=en_US.UTF-8 rd_NO_MD rd_LVM_LV=vg_linuxunix/lv_swap SYSFONT=latarcyrheb-sun16 crashkernel=auto rd_LVM_LV=vg_linuxunix/lv_root  KEYBOARDTYPE=pc KEYTABLE=us rd_NO_DM rhgb quiet
        initrd /initramfs-2.6.32-696.13.2.el6.x86_64.img
title CentOS 6 (2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64)
        root (hd0,0)
        kernel /vmlinuz-2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64 ro root=/dev/mapper/vg_linuxunix-lv_root rd_NO_LUKS LANG=en_US.UTF-8 rd_NO_MD rd_LVM_LV=vg_linuxunix/lv_swap SYSFONT=latarcyrheb-sun16 crashkernel=auto rd_LVM_LV=vg_linuxunix/lv_root  KEYBOARDTYPE=pc KEYTABLE=us rd_NO_DM rhgb quiet
        initrd /initramfs-2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64.img
[[email protected] ~]#
[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/redhat-release
CentOS release 6.9 (Final)

Now when I reboot my system it will boot with the new kernel 2.6.32-696.13.2.el6.x86_64.

I’ll demonstrate the same.

We’ll interrupt the server’s boot process and in doing so we can see that we have two kernels to boot from.

We’ve run the uname -a command after logging in to the server to validate that the system booted from the new kernel.

[r[email protected] ~]# uname -a
Linux linuxunix 2.6.32-696.13.2.el6.x86_64 #1 SMP Thu Oct 5 21:22:16 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
[[email protected] ~]#

We could simply boot the old kernel as a simple workaround if we don’t the system to run on the newer kernel. But what if our application/database demands that all trace of the new kernel be removed from the system. This is exactly what we’ll be working on now.

Step 1: Boot from the old kernel.

[[email protected] ~]# uptime
 16:34:24 up 8 min,  1 user,  load average: 0.08, 0.08, 0.06
[[email protected] ~]# uname -a
Linux linuxunix 2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64 #1 SMP Tue May 10 17:27:01 UTC 2016 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
[[email protected] ~]#

Step 2: Now run the yum history command to view a history of previous yum activities.

[[email protected] ~]# yum history 
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
 ID     | Login user               | Date and time    | Action(s)      | Altered 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 18 | root <root>              | 2017-10-28 16:00 | I, U           |  287 E<     
17 | root <root>              | 2017-05-16 04:38 | Install        |    1 ><    
16 | root <root>              | 2017-05-15 18:27 | Install        |    8 >    
15 | root <root>              | 2017-05-11 18:13 | Install        |    3    
14 | root <root>              | 2017-03-10 15:35 | Install        |   12    
13 | root <root>              | 2017-03-10 14:53 | Install        |    1    
12 | root <root>              | 2017-03-10 14:51 | Install        |   13    
11 | root <root>              | 2017-03-08 22:10 | Install        |    1    
10 | root <root>              | 2017-03-08 21:11 | Install        |    1    
  9 | root <root>              | 2017-03-01 16:46 | Install        |    5    
  8 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:54 | Install        |    1    
  7 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:54 | Install        |    1    
  6 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:45 | Install        |    1    
  5 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:38 | Install        |    1    
  4 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:38 | Install        |    2    
  3 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:36 | Install        |    1    
  2 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:33 | Install        |    2    
  1 | System <unset>           | 2017-02-19 17:08 | Install        |  646

We are interested in transaction id number 18. This is the latest one which altered 287 packages. This is the transaction id for our yum update command.

We view more information about this transaction by typing yum history info <id>

[[email protected] ~]# yum history info 18
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Transaction ID : 18
Begin time     : Sat Oct 28 16:00:19 2017
Begin rpmdb    :
End time       :            16:13:57 2017 (13 minutes)
End rpmdb      : 705:1a7b639bee61a5512a83ad82dd2ce31ecae16c6e
User           : root <root>
Return-Code    : Success
Command Line   : update
Transaction performed with:
   Installed     rpm-4.8.0-55.el6.x86_64                       @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
    Updated       yum-3.2.29-73.el6.centos.noarch               @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
    Updated       yum-plugin-fastestmirror-1.1.30-37.el6.noarch @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
Packages Altered:
    Updated     GConf2-2.28.0-6.el6.x86_64                                      @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
    Update             2.28.0-7.el6.x86_64                                      @base
    Updated     ORBit2-2.14.17-5.el6.x86_64                                     @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
    Update             2.14.17-6.el6_8.x86_64                                   @base
------------------------------------------------------------------------output truncated for brevity

Step 3: Now, we will rollback this transaction via the yum history undo command.

[[email protected] ~]# yum history undo 18
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Undoing transaction 18, from Sat Oct 28 16:00:19 2017
Updated     GConf2-2.28.0-6.el6.x86_64                                      @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
Update             2.28.0-7.el6.x86_64                                      @base
Updated     ORBit2-2.14.17-5.el6.x86_64                                     @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
Update             2.14.17-6.el6_8.x86_64                                   @base
Updated     abrt-2.0.8-40.el6.centos.x86_64                                 @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
Update           2.0.8-43.el6.centos.x86_64                                 @base
Updated     abrt-addon-ccpp-2.0.8-40.el6.centos.x86_64                      @anaconda-CentOS-201605220104.x86_64/6.8
Update                      2.0.8-43.el6.centos.x86_64                      @base
Dependencies Resolved
================================================================================
Package                                               Arch                               Version                                         Repository                                  Size
================================================================================
Removing:
kernel                                                x86_64                             2.6.32-696.13.2.el6                             @updates                                   131 M
libkadm5                                              x86_64                             1.10.3-65.el6                                   @base                                      207 k
python-sss-murmur                                     x86_64                             1.13.3-57.el6_9                                 @updates                                   5.5 k
python2-jmespath                                      noarch                             0.9.0-2.el6                                     @epel                                      132 k
Downgrading:
curl                                                  x86_64                             7.19.7-52.el6                                   base                                       197 k
jasper-libs                                           x86_64                             1.900.1-16.el6_6.3                              base                                       137 k
libcurl                                               x86_64                             7.19.7-52.el6                                   base                                       169 k
openjpeg-libs                                         x86_64                             1.3-11.el6                                      base                                        60 k
puppet-agent                                          x86_64                             1.10.1-1.el6                                    puppetlabs-pc1                              29 M
scl-utils                                             x86_64                             20120927-27.el6_6                               base                                        22 k
xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware                             noarch                             7.6.1-2.el6                                     base                                       1.2 M
Removing for dependencies:
ansible                                               noarch                             2.3.2.0-1.el6                                   @epel                                       27 M
ipa-client                                            x86_64                             3.0.0-51.el6.centos                             @base                                      312 k
ipa-python                                            x86_64                             3.0.0-51.el6.centos                             @base                                      4.6 M
krb5-workstation                                      x86_64                             1.10.3-65.el6                                   @base                                      1.0 M
Transaction Summary
===========================================================================================================================================================================================
Remove        8 Package(s)
Downgrade     7 Package(s)
Total download size: 31 M
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Cleanup    : puppet-agent-1.10.8-1.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                      15/22
Erasing    : krb5-workstation-1.10.3-65.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                 16/22
Cleanup    : curl-7.19.7-53.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                           17/22
Cleanup    : libcurl-7.19.7-53.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                        18/22
Erasing    : libkadm5-1.10.3-65.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                         19/22
Cleanup    : scl-utils-20120927-29.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                    20/22
Cleanup    : openjpeg-libs-1.3-16.el6_8.x86_64                                                                                                                                     21/22
Cleanup    : jasper-libs-1.900.1-21.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                   22/22
Verifying  : jasper-libs-1.900.1-16.el6_6.3.x86_64                                                                                                                                  1/22
Verifying  : openjpeg-libs-1.3-11.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                        2/22
Verifying  : libcurl-7.19.7-52.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                           3/22
Verifying  : curl-7.19.7-52.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                              4/22
Verifying  : scl-utils-20120927-27.el6_6.x86_64                                                                                                                                     5/22
Verifying  : xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware-7.6.1-2.el6.noarch                                                                                                                           6/22
Verifying  : puppet-agent-1.10.1-1.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                       7/22
Verifying  : puppet-agent-1.10.8-1.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                       8/22
Verifying  : jasper-libs-1.900.1-21.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                    9/22
Verifying  : kernel-2.6.32-696.13.2.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                     10/22
Verifying  : krb5-workstation-1.10.3-65.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                 11/22
Verifying  : libcurl-7.19.7-53.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                        12/22
Verifying  : ipa-client-3.0.0-51.el6.centos.x86_64                                                                                                                                 13/22
Verifying  : scl-utils-20120927-29.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                    14/22
Verifying  : ipa-python-3.0.0-51.el6.centos.x86_64                                                                                                                                 15/22
Verifying  : curl-7.19.7-53.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                                           16/22
Verifying  : python2-jmespath-0.9.0-2.el6.noarch                                                                                                                                   17/22
Verifying  : xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware-7.6.1-3.el6_9.noarch                                                                                                                        18/22
Verifying  : python-sss-murmur-1.13.3-57.el6_9.x86_64                                                                                                                              19/22
Verifying  : openjpeg-libs-1.3-16.el6_8.x86_64                                                                                                                                     20/22
Verifying  : ansible-2.3.2.0-1.el6.noarch                                                                                                                                          21/22
Verifying  : libkadm5-1.10.3-65.el6.x86_64                                                                                                                                         22/22
Removed:
curl.x86_64 0:7.19.7-53.el6_9             jasper-libs.x86_64 0:1.900.1-21.el6_9     kernel.x86_64 0:2.6.32-696.13.2.el6                  libcurl.x86_64 0:7.19.7-53.el6_9
libkadm5.x86_64 0:1.10.3-65.el6           openjpeg-libs.x86_64 0:1.3-16.el6_8       puppet-agent.x86_64 0:1.10.8-1.el6                   python-sss-murmur.x86_64 0:1.13.3-57.el6_9
python2-jmespath.noarch 0:0.9.0-2.el6     scl-utils.x86_64 0:20120927-29.el6_9      xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware.noarch 0:7.6.1-3.el6_9
Dependency Removed:
ansible.noarch 0:2.3.2.0-1.el6         ipa-client.x86_64 0:3.0.0-51.el6.centos         ipa-python.x86_64 0:3.0.0-51.el6.centos         krb5-workstation.x86_64 0:1.10.3-65.el6
Installed:
curl.x86_64 0:7.19.7-52.el6          jasper-libs.x86_64 0:1.900.1-16.el6_6.3        libcurl.x86_64 0:7.19.7-52.el6 openjpeg-libs.x86_64 0:1.3-11.el6 puppet-agent.x86_64 0:1.10.1-1.el6
scl-utils.x86_64 0:20120927-27.el6_6 xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware.noarch 0:7.6.1-2.el6
Complete!

Once this completes we take a look at the /etc/grub.conf file.

[[email protected] ~]# grep -v ^# /etc/grub.conf
default=0
timeout=5
splashimage=(hd0,0)/grub/splash.xpm.gz
hiddenmenu
title CentOS 6 (2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64)
root (hd0,0)
kernel /vmlinuz-2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64 ro root=/dev/mapper/vg_linuxunix-lv_root rd_NO_LUKS LANG=en_US.UTF-8 rd_NO_MD rd_LVM_LV=vg_linuxunix/lv_swap SYSFONT=latarcyrheb-sun16 crashkernel=auto rd_LVM_LV=vg_linuxunix/lv_root  KEYBOARDTYPE=pc KEYTABLE=us rd_NO_DM rhgb quiet
initrd /initramfs-2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64.img

The entries for the new kernel have been removed.

But the entry in /etc/redhat-release file will not be updated automatically. We’ll need to do it manually.

Step 4: Once the rollback operation completes it’s highly recommended that you reboot the system. Now when we reboot the system and interrupt the boot process we find that only the original kernel is now available to boot from.

Once the system boots, we can run the uname -a command to verify that the system is running on the old kernel.

[[email protected] ~]# uname -a
Linux linuxunix 2.6.32-642.el6.x86_64 #1 SMP Tue May 10 17:27:01 UTC 2016 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
[[email protected] ~]# date
Sat Oct 28 17:46:26 IST 2017

Let’s run the ‘yum history’ command again to view information on our rollback task:

[[email protected] ~]# yum history
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
ID     | Login user               | Date and time    | Action(s)      | Altered
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 | root <root>              | 2017-10-28 16:43 | D, E           |   15 EE
18 | root <root>              | 2017-10-28 16:00 | I, U           |  287 E<
17 | root <root>              | 2017-05-16 04:38 | Install        |    1 ><
16 | root <root>              | 2017-05-15 18:27 | Install        |    8 >
15 | root <root>              | 2017-05-11 18:13 | Install        |    3
14 | root <root>              | 2017-03-10 15:35 | Install        |   12
13 | root <root>              | 2017-03-10 14:53 | Install        |    1
12 | root <root>              | 2017-03-10 14:51 | Install        |   13
10 | root <root>              | 2017-03-08 22:10 | Install        |    1
10 | root <root>              | 2017-03-08 21:11 | Install        |    1
9 | root <root>              | 2017-03-01 16:46 | Install        |    5
8 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:54 | Install        |    1
7 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:54 | Install        |    1
6 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:45 | Install        |    1
5 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:38 | Install        |    1
4 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:38 | Install        |    2
3 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:36 | Install        |    1
2 | root <root>              | 2017-02-19 17:33 | Install        |    2
1 | System <unset>           | 2017-02-19 17:08 | Install        |  646
history list

The latest transaction with id 19 represents the ‘yum history undo 18’ command we executed. The Action field mentions the letters D and E indicating downgrade and erases respectively. The E in the Altered field indicates that the corresponding yum transaction finished successfully but an error warning was displayed.

Although we could successfully rollback our system to a previous release version I will point out that this method is not risk-free and is not recommended by Red Hat. Also, some aspects of the update will be irreversible. Therefore, caution is advised while performing this procedure.