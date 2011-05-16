Q:I am a Solaris guy I am new to Linux

can u please add the difference in installing packages through (( rpm and yum)) .. i am bit confused about these

YUM(Yellow dog updater and modifier) is latest model/application in installing RPM packages on Redhat based machines. This YUM comes in to existence due to drawbacks of RPM package management.

So whats the drawbacks of this RPM package management and what are the advantage of YUM