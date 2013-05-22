dmesg (Display message or driver message) is a command which will show Kernel ring buffers. These messages contain valuable information about device drivers loaded into the kernel at the time of booting as well as when we connect a hardware to the system on the fly. In other words dmesg will give us details about hardware drivers connected to, disconnected from a machine and any errors when hardware driver is loaded into the kernel. These messages are helpful in diagnosing or debugging hardware and device driver issues. Already covered command in the series is

dmesg command syntax



dmesg options

dmesg output format



[ time ] device name: message

[ time ] : number seconds from the boot time. If we see something like 34.23445 as time stamp, that indicates this message was created after 34 seconds of booting the machine.

device name: This will give us the hardware device name along with manufacture details.

message: This is actual information we have to look at, this message contain information about devices loaded information, if it's not loaded it will give us error etc.

Learn dmesg with examples



Example 1: Display all the devices drivers loaded in to kernel.

dmesg

The above command will give as all the hardware drivers loaded in to kernel, their status success or failed and even error message why they are failed.

Example2: Display hardware information related to Ethernet port eth0

dmesg | grep -i eth0

Clipped Output:

[ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpuset [ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpu

[ 0.000000] Linux version 3.5.0-25-generic (buildd@komainu) (gcc version 4.7.2 (Ubuntu/Linaro 4.7.2-2ubuntu1) ) #39-Ubuntu SMP Mon Feb 25 18:26:58 UTC 2013 (Ubuntu 3.5.0-25.39-generic 3.5.7.4)

[ 0.000000] Command line: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-3.5.0-25-generic root=UUID=9b1dca12-2bf6-47d3-ab45-929f85bec913 ro quiet splash vt.handoff=7

[ 0.000000] KERNEL supported cpus:

[ 0.000000] Intel GenuineIntel

[ 0.000000] AMD AuthenticAMD

[ 0.000000] Centaur CentaurHauls

[ 0.000000] e820: BIOS-provided physical RAM map:

We can use grep command to filter any kind of information from dmesg command. Know more about grep command here.

To display USB stuff