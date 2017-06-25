In this blog, we assume that you want to connect your laptop (having a WLAN interface) to your local wifi in command-line without using the Linux Network Manager shown below

First, find what wifi device you have on your machine using iw command.

iw dev

Example:

[email protected] :~$ iw dev phy#0 Interface wlan0 ifindex 3 wdev 0x1 addr 68:17:29:62:83:ec type managed channel 4 (2427 MHz), width: 20 MHz, center1: 2427 MHz

Configuring wifi though CLI on Ubuntu Linux

To do that, you must modify the file /etc/network/interfaces in Linux Ubuntu

/etc/network/interfaces: this file describes the network interfaces available on your system and how to activate them.

Edit that file as root or sudo permissions:

Search for the WLAN interface and add/modify like below:

# The loopback network interface auto lo iface lo inet loopback [...] auto wlan0 iface wlan0 inet dhcp wpa-ssid YOUR_WIFI_NAME wpa-psk YOUR_WIFI_PASSWORD [...]

Now, restart the networking service:

[email protected] : ~$ sudo service networking restart bound to 192.168.0.11 -- renewal in 330251 seconds. done.

Configuring wifi though CLI on Redhat Linux

Check that your WLAN interface obtained an IP

[email protected] : ~$ sudo ifconfig wlan0 wlan0 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr 00:21:5d:7d:18:68 inet adr:192.168.0.11 Bcast:192.168.0.255 Masque:255.255.255.0 adr inet6: 2a01:e35:8bd7:3020:221:5dff:fe7d:1868/64 Scope:Global adr inet6: fe80::221:5dff:fe7d:1868/64 Scope:Lien UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:1500 Metric:1 RX packets:952199 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0 TX packets:510113 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0 collisions:0 lg file transmission:1000 RX bytes:1050900199 (1002.2 MiB) TX bytes:106792007 (101.8 MiB)

Test your connectivity to the internet by pinging an external website

I hope that this blog helped you. Please visit our website for other interesting blogs and feel free to leave your feedbacks and thoughts. Till next time!