In this blog, we assume that you want to connect your laptop (having a WLAN interface) to your local wifi in command-line without using the Linux Network Manager shown below
First, find what wifi device you have on your machine using iw command.
iw dev
Example:
[email protected]:~$ iw dev phy#0 Interface wlan0 ifindex 3 wdev 0x1 addr 68:17:29:62:83:ec type managed channel 4 (2427 MHz), width: 20 MHz, center1: 2427 MHz
Configuring wifi though CLI on Ubuntu Linux
To do that, you must modify the file /etc/network/interfaces in Linux Ubuntu
/etc/network/interfaces: this file describes the network interfaces available on your system and how to activate them.
Edit that file as root or sudo permissions:
[email protected]: ~$ sudo vi /etc/network/interfaces
Search for the WLAN interface and add/modify like below:
# The loopback network interface auto lo iface lo inet loopback [...] auto wlan0 iface wlan0 inet dhcp wpa-ssid YOUR_WIFI_NAME wpa-psk YOUR_WIFI_PASSWORD [...]
Now, restart the networking service:
[email protected]: ~$ sudo service networking restart [....] Running /etc/init.d/networking restart is deprecated because it may not re-enable some interfac[warn. (warning). [....] Reconfiguring network interfaces...Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Client 4.2.2 Copyright 2004-2011 Internet Systems Consortium. All rights reserved. For info, please visit https://www.isc.org/software/dhcp/ Listening on LPF/wlan0/00:21:5d:7d:18:68 Sending on LPF/wlan0/00:21:5d:7d:18:68 Sending on Socket/fallback DHCPRELEASE on wlan0 to 192.168.1.1 port 67 Reloading /etc/samba/smb.conf: smbd only. Internet Systems Consortium DHCP Client 4.2.2 Copyright 2004-2011 Internet Systems Consortium. All rights reserved. For info, please visit https://www.isc.org/software/dhcp/ Listening on LPF/wlan0/00:21:5d:7d:18:68 Sending on LPF/wlan0/00:21:5d:7d:18:68 Sending on Socket/fallback DHCPDISCOVER on wlan0 to 255.255.255.255 port 67 interval 7 DHCPDISCOVER on wlan0 to 255.255.255.255 port 67 interval 7 DHCPREQUEST on wlan0 to 255.255.255.255 port 67 DHCPOFFER from 192.168.0.254 DHCPACK from 192.168.0.254 Reloading /etc/samba/smb.conf: smbd only. bound to 192.168.0.11 -- renewal in 330251 seconds. done.
Configuring wifi though CLI on Redhat Linux
Check that your WLAN interface obtained an IP
[email protected]: ~$ sudo ifconfig wlan0 wlan0 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr 00:21:5d:7d:18:68 inet adr:192.168.0.11 Bcast:192.168.0.255 Masque:255.255.255.0 adr inet6: 2a01:e35:8bd7:3020:221:5dff:fe7d:1868/64 Scope:Global adr inet6: fe80::221:5dff:fe7d:1868/64 Scope:Lien UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:1500 Metric:1 RX packets:952199 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0 TX packets:510113 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0 collisions:0 lg file transmission:1000 RX bytes:1050900199 (1002.2 MiB) TX bytes:106792007 (101.8 MiB)
Test your connectivity to the internet by pinging an external website
[email protected]: ~$ ping google.com
PING google.com (216.58.213.174) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from par21s04-in-f14.1e100.net (216.58.213.174): icmp_seq=1 ttl=53 time=6.95 ms
64 bytes from par21s04-in-f14.1e100.net (216.58.213.174): icmp_seq=2 ttl=53 time=6.60 ms
64 bytes from par21s04-in-f14.1e100.net (216.58.213.174): icmp_seq=3 ttl=53 time=6.59 ms
64 bytes from par21s04-in-f14.1e100.net (216.58.213.174): icmp_seq=4 ttl=53 time=6.56 ms
^C
--- google.com ping statistics ---
4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3004ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 6.568/6.681/6.957/0.188 ms
I hope that this blog helped you. Please visit our website for other interesting blogs and feel free to leave your feedbacks and thoughts. Till next time!
