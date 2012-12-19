We can not do this without using sed command. Below are the ways you can do that.

Below example will try to replace abc or cde with xyz. I used regexp ‘|’ to accomplish this task. -r is for enabling regexp and -i for inserting the changes in to the file.

sed -ri ‘s/abc|cde/xyz/g’ filename

Some more examples on replacing multiple words/char. In below example we can replace either a or b with d

sed -i ‘s/[ab]/d/g’ filename

I want to replace swapon and swapoff words with just word “free”

sed -r ‘s/swap(on|off)/free/g’ filename

In order to understand () and | we have know about regexp please click here to know more about regexp

Below is bit odd way to do the multiple word changes using sed.

sed ‘s/abc/get/g;s/def/get/g’ filename

or

sed -e ‘s/abc/get/g’ -e ‘s/def/get/g’ filename