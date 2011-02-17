Search for a string in multiple files using grep

Today we came across a requirement to check all the files in a directory for a specific entry. The situation is like this. We have two public DNS servers, we usually take backups of zone files when ever we do some changes to zone files. So all the backups are there in one folder. My duty is to check in which file we have did a particular change in our second DNS server. Here is the command which we used for greping all the files at a time, instead of greping/search file by file.

grep -n ‘mx’ /path/to/your/files/*

-n for numbering the lines in that files which contain mx

or you can use -l to just list where your mx word contains as below.

grep -l ‘mx’ /path/to/your/files/*

Other way is if you want to search for sub-directories as well you can use -r option

grep -rn ‘mx’ /path/to/your/files/*

If you have other than these options share here.