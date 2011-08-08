There are some situations you want to update the changes to a file without creating temporary files. This can be done using sed.

Today we will some example where we require this requirement.

Example1: How to delete empty lines in a file and update the same file

sed –i ‘/^$/d’ filename

Example2: Recently /home folder is moved to /rhome, please update all the users home directories with /rhome.

Sed –i ‘_/home_/rhome_g’ /etc/passwd

Note: I replaced field separator / with _ in order to eliminate any other changes in the password file.

Example3: Sometimes you will copy a file from windows and found out that a special character is present at end of every line. How can we remove it?

Sed –i -e ‘/^M//g’ filename

please comment your thoughs on this.