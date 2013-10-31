Today we are starting a series on Python programming called Python Function OF The Day(PFOTD) to show you all how we can use these built-in functions to enrich your python capabilities. The concept of this series is simple, learning a simple python built function for one day. We have around 70+ built-in functions which we are going to cover in this series. A brief overview of how these series go on and skeleton of each post as below.
Built-in Python functions
|Built-in Functions
|abs()
|divmod()
|input()
|open()
|staticmethod()
|all()
|enumerate()
|int()
|ord()
|str()
|any()
|eval()
|isinstance()
|pow()
|sum()
|basestring()
|execfile()
|issubclass()
|print()
|super()
|bin()
|file()
|iter()
|property()
|tuple()
|bool()
|filter()
|len()
|range()
|type()
|bytearray()
|float()
|list()
|raw_input()
|unichr()
|callable()
|format()
|locals()
|reduce()
|unicode()
|chr()
|frozenset()
|long()
|reload()
|vars()
|classmethod()
|getattr()
|map()
|repr()
|xrange()
|cmp()
|globals()
|max()
|reversed()
|zip()
|compile()
|hasattr()
|memoryview()
|round()
|__import__()
|complex()
|hash()
|min()
|set()
|apply()
|delattr()
|help()
|next()
|setattr()
|buffer()
|dict()
|hex()
|object()
|slice()
|coerce()
|dir()
|id()
|oct()
|sorted()
|intern()
The way we are going to write these are as follows
Over view of Python built-in function post
- Introduction to the function and it’s need
- Syntax of built-in function
- Examples of these built-in functions
- Related python built-in functions.
That is all about from our end on this. Please feel free to comment your thoughts on this.
