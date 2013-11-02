Today our inbuilt function is ord() short form of 'ordinal' which means a number defining the position of something in a series, such as ‘first’, ‘second’, or ‘third’. This function is useful for converting a single character to it’s corresponding ASCII value.

Need of ord() function in Python:



Some times it is require to convert a string to ASCII(American Standard Code for Information Interchange) value and this inbuilt function will give python this capability.

ord() function syntax:



ord('single-char')

Examples: Let us start with ord() function with some examples and see how we can use them in Python.

Example1: Convert a char to it’s corresponding ASCII value.

>>> ord('a')

Output:

97

>>>

Example2: Convert a string to ASCII values.

>>> string='Hello World'

>>> for i in string:

... print ord(i)

...

Output:

72

101

108

108

111

32

87

111

114

108

100

Example3: Not satisfied with the output and want to convert a string to list of it’s coresponding ASCII values? use following code

>>> string='Hello World'

>>> list_ascii=[ord(i) for i in string]

>>> print list_ascii

Output:

[72, 101, 108, 108, 111, 32, 87, 111, 114, 108, 100]

Related functions: chr(), int()

