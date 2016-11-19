Apache is the most popular open-source webserver. It is also called httpd in Centos/Redhat distributions.

Begin by checking if the server is running or not:

[debian.linuxnix] root:~/ # service apache2 status Apache2 is running (pid 2082).

On Centos you can use the service command or the command below which gives more informations:

[centos.linuxnix] root:~ # apachectl status ● httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2016-10-13 10:53:26 CEST; 1 months 4 days ago Docs: man:httpd(8) man:apachectl(8) Process: 27054 ExecReload=/usr/sbin/httpd $OPTIONS -k graceful (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 1179 (httpd) Status: "Total requests: 0; Current requests/sec: 0; Current traffic: 0 B/sec" CGroup: /system.slice/httpd.service ├─ 1179 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─ 6529 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─ 8835 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─ 8858 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─ 8859 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─ 8860 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─ 8861 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─27059 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─27060 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─27061 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND └─27062 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND Nov 13 03:36:01 vps24699.ovh.net systemd[1]: Reloaded The Apache HTTP Server.

When you modify your vhosts configurations you can check syntax by using commands below:

[debian.linuxnix] root:~/ # apache2ctl configtest Syntax OK [debian.linuxnix] root:~/ # apache2ctl -t Syntax OK

Now, to list all running vhosts, you can use :

[debian.linuxnix] root:~/ # apache2ctl -S VirtualHost configuration: wildcard NameVirtualHosts and _default_ servers: _default_:443 211.ip-5-126-0.eu (/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/001-default-ssl:2) *:8080 is a NameVirtualHost default server 211.ip-5-126-0.eu (/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default:2) port 8080 namevhost 211.ip-5-126-0.eu (/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default:2) port 8080 namevhost agency (/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/agency:2) port 8080 namevhost janux-dashboard (/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/janux-dashboard:2) port 8080 namevhost vh1 (/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/vh1:2) Syntax OK

You can see that :

There are 4 loaded vhosts listening on port 8080.

The default vhost is also listening on port 443 for HTTPS.

On Centos we can use:

[centos.linuxnix] root:~ # apachectl -S VirtualHost configuration: *:80 localhost (/etc/httpd/conf.d/s9s.conf:1) *:443 cc.severalnines.local (/etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf:2) ServerRoot: "/etc/httpd" Main DocumentRoot: "/var/www/html" Main ErrorLog: "/etc/httpd/logs/error_log" Mutex proxy: using_defaults Mutex authn-socache: using_defaults Mutex ssl-cache: using_defaults Mutex default: dir="/run/httpd/" mechanism=default Mutex mpm-accept: using_defaults Mutex authdigest-opaque: using_defaults Mutex proxy-balancer-shm: using_defaults Mutex rewrite-map: using_defaults Mutex authdigest-client: using_defaults Mutex ssl-stapling: using_defaults PidFile: "/run/httpd/httpd.pid" Define: DUMP_VHOSTS Define: DUMP_RUN_CFG User: name="apache" id=48 Group: name="apache" id=48

On Centos listing vhosts with the command above shows some important informations like:

Main DocumentRoot : path in which HTML pages are stored (HTML, CSS, PHP, JS,…)

Main ErrorLog

Pidfile

user & group

I hope that this blog helped you. Please visit our blog website for other interesting blogs and feel free to leave your feedbacks and comments. Till next time