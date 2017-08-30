As most of the people know DevOps is all about how many tools you master. For example take configuration management tools Puppet, Chef, Ansible all do the same thing. But to remember different concepts, commands, and modules for each tool is a bit tough job. This post and subsequent mind map posts are targeted at “How to remember things which we learn?”.

For example, take your groceries list which is a small list but will forget if we don’t make a note in a meaningful way. When you have a huge list of things to do the best way is to list them all in a meaningful way. Say suppose you want to do shopping for your household stuff. We can create a list of things to buy and subdivide this into many categories like

Gardening

Cosmetics

Personal care

groceries etc.

This is Ok if it is a one-time just list, but how about a list of things to remember in the long run?

The solution for that creates a mind map for easy remembrance. The mind map is one of the strategies used by memory experts to retain more information for a longer duration.

What is a mind map?

A mind map is a simple concept where we represent a vast set of information in pictorial, hierarchical, and in a related fashion. In this way, it is easy to remember things for a long time and easy to remember. The pictorial representation will help us to remember data. Suppose you want to remember User management in Linux which have many concepts, files, commands to remember. For some extent below mind map is useful for remember many things in user management.

Note: This mind map is not complete and just given as an example. We will post full mind maps in coming days.

Each of the branches in the mind maps is linked in some meaningful way. Suppose if you want to see what create a user in Linux, you have to travel in below path.

User/Group Management in Linux --> Create --> commands --> useradd

Note: Mind maps are useful recalling stuff and not for learning new things.

Next 30 days we are planning to post some useful mind maps one per day. Below are some prepared mind maps.

DevOps Mind map

Docker Mind map

Linux administration Mind map

How we got this idea?

We recently started our Devops Slack channel(It’s free and your welcome to join to ask your questions) where people started asking questions and one of the users shared a mind map of DevOps which I felt some things are missing. Some one said it is tough to remember and master many things. I agree to that point but to get a real job we have to master as many technologies as possible. This is where I thought to create a mind map for each tool; you say it is a Docker or Git or Ansible. We will create them and share it here.

To join our Slack channel, please click below link.

Want to see your favorite tool in Devops mind map?

Please fill out below Google Form to see it in our next posts.

Tomorrow we will post our first Mind map which gives an idea about DevOps.