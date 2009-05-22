A2) ‘who’ or ‘w’ is the command used to find the users who logged in

The system and their attempts, with the help of some options A3) Failed ssh logs are either written in /var/log/messages, or /var/log/secure (configurable in /etc/syslog.conf). I am assuming that the failed login attempts are recorded in /var/log/secure: grep ‘ authentication failure’ /var/log/secure | sed -e ‘s/^(.*)(rhost.*)$/2/p’ | tr -s ” ” | cut -f2 -d”=” | cut -f1 -d” ” | sort -n | uniq -c Will show you the count, and the IP/hostname of machines that tried to access the system via ssh A4) The command is , cat /var/log/messages | grep “Failed password” it will show all the user which is not able to login. Q10) How do display error messages instantly when command fails? A1) Suppose you are trying to cat a non existing file: cat /etc/shado 2>/dev/null || echo “Failed to open file” command 2 “echo” is executed only if command 1 “cat” returns a non-zero exit status # cat /etc/shado 2>/dev/null || echo “Failed to open file” Failed to open file # Q11) How do find hard disk revolutions speed? A1) A typical desktop hard disk rotate at 7,200 revolutions per minute (RPM). A typical server hard disk spin at 10,000 or 15,000 rpm to achieve sequential media transfer speeds. You can use hard disk model number to obtain disk RPM. For example, a typical Seagat disk Model #

ST373455SS can provide following information: * ST – Brand identity * 3 – Form Factor (3 = 3.5″) * 73 – Disk size / Capacity in GB i.e. 73GB * 4 – Reserved for future use * 5 – RPM ( 5 = 15k and 0 = 10K) * 5 – Generation * SS – Indicates interface i.e Serial Attached SCSI How do I find out hard disk model and serial number? Use any one of the following command from shell prompt to find out hard disk model number: $ cat /proc/scsi/scsi OR use scsi_id command to querys a SCSI device via the SCSI INQUIRY vital product data (VPD) page 0x80 or 0x83 and uses the resulting data to generate a value that is unique across all SCSI devices that properly support page 0x80 or page 0x83. $ /sbin/scsi_id -g -p 0x80 -s /block/sdd OR $ sudo grep -i sdd /var/log/boot.log OR use sginfo / scsiinfo command from sg3_utiles package, enter: # sginfo -a /dev/sdd | more Q12) when zombie process fully cleared? A1) When the server gets restarted! A2) Do a ps and identify the zombie processes # ps -el | grep ‘Z’ Occasionally, these processes are in such a state that the only way to get rid of them is to reboot to clear them. In most cases, you can get rid of a zombie by normal means, “kill -15 zombie PPID”, “kill -9 zombie PPID”. Q13) how do you configure linux system as a router? A1) Give the following command echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward A2) above anwser also write, but must me know this, vi /etc/sysctl.conf # Controls IP packet forwarding net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1 save & sysctl –p Q14) Which priority has the process?how do u

view? A1) nice command is used to find the priority A2) Each process has a niceness value associated with it, which