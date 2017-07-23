Some three months back we started WhatsApp groups for devops. We created multiple groups for different devops technologies like Cloud, Version Control Systems, Configuration management systems, Virtualization etc. Due to WhatsApp limit of 256 users per group, many people got disappointed and started pinging admins to come up with a solution. We thought of going with Telegram but s

We thought of going with Telegram chat application as that is available in many platforms and it is a similar service. The other tool we thought is Slack which is nowadays extensively used by many devops teams. One downside of this is the free version is capable of storing only 10000 messages and we cannot retrieve older logs.

We made a decision to move to Slack for all our Devops groups from WhatsApp so that there is no limit on a number of users joined in a channel and another advantage is a user who participated in slack will acquire operational experience in using it.

How to install Slack?

Preferred is to install on your mobile by clicking below link.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Slack&hl=en

Once you install slack software on your mobile click below link.

Click here to click our Devops Slack group where you find many Devops slack groups or copy below link and paste it in your web browser.

https://join.slack.com/t/linuxnix/shared_invite/MTc5ODYyNDI4NjYwLTE0OTQxMTk2MDEtMjkwMmE4ZTk1ZA

You will be asked for your team details which you have to enter details as below.

Team details:

linuxnix.slack.com

Once you enter this, this will ask your email id which you have to register and verify it. Once you login you can see similar to below window and you may not see all below channels. What you have to do is click on channels name and search for

Enter your e-mail in next screen.

Some noted Devops slack channels are as below.

I will post on how to use slack in a couple of days.