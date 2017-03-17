Hello to all from Linux Juggernaut team. We are excited to introduce our multiple WhatsApp groups related to IT infrastructure today. Please join in one or more groups which are appropriate for you. The system administration field had moved towards devops field a couple of years back. Devops field is the one which is changing quickly with the advent of Cloud technologies and large open source deployments across IT. One person can not cope up with so much new stuff happening in Devops field. The intention of these groups are for information consumption such as

Sharing knowledge and issues you face. Learning from experts. Discussions to enhance your expertise. Collaborative learning by knowing what others are doing.

Hope this helps newcomers into Devops field.

Why we created WhatsApp instead of other social media groups?

We do have Facebook groups/pages for this stuff, but the intention is for quick knowledge sharing so that everyone in the group will get updates.

Don’t does before joining these groups

No personal messages.

No bashing with each other.

No Greetings like Hi, Good morning, Good night.

No funny/forwarded messages which are not related to that group.

No Religion related messages.

We take above things seriously and will ban without giving warning.

Does in the group

Ask any question, please don’t think it is too silly to ask a basic question.

Share your knowledge.

Help others with your knowledge.

Share links which are appropriate for that group.



We created below groups

Configuration management tools WhatsApp groups

Note: Please register which are appropriate for you as we can not accommodate more than 256 people in each group.

Puppet

Ansible

Chef

Saltstack

Cloud/container WhatsApp groups

Docker/Kubernetes WhatsApp group

AWS/GCP(Google Cloud Platform)/Azure WhatApp group

Devops Whatsapp group

This group is for all devops related tools mentioned above and tools like Git, vagrant, VMware, packer, Hashi corp, devops security, Splunk, KLB stack etc. You name it we will discuss it.

Link to join the group

Devops WhatsApp group

Please feel free to comment if you have any questions.