Docker is a high level framework for Linux containers which could be next level for virtualising applications and VM's. Some times it is require to get ip address of a docker so that you can try to check a service running on it or try to ssh at 22 port on the IP address assigned to docker container.

This post will show you how to get ip address of a running container. To get IP address of a running docker container we should use “docker inspect” command and filter it out with filtering tools like awk etc. First we should know what is the name of docker you want to get IP address.

Surendra-MacBook-Pro in ~

○ → docker ps

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES

7f1f2fb7f0a4 linuxnix/puppetmaster:latest "/sbin/my_init" 3 hours ago Up About an hour 8140/tcp, 0.0.0.0:22->22/tcp puppet_master

From the above output the name of the docker running on the machine is "puppet_master"

Now use docker inspect with some filtering commands to get the IP

docker inspect <container_name>

Example:

Surendra-MacBook-Pro in ~

○ → docker inspect puppet_master | awk -F '"' '/IPAdd/ {print $4}'

172.17.0.8

Now we can use this IP address to connect the running docker container.