How to get the BIOS (Basic Input Output System) information and other information in Linux/Unix such as

1.Hardware

2.CPU information

3.Drivers installed in Linux machine.

For every operation/work in Linux there will be one command, this is true most of the time (all you need is to find that command). How to get BIOS info without rebooting the system? The command for this is dmidecode(DMI table decoder). Some times BIOS is called as DMI too. Just execute the command, It will just dump a lots and a lots of information about the system hardware. dmidecode not only give BIOS info it will give all the hardware detail present in the machine.

Syntax for dmidecode command



dmidecode options

Learn dmidecode with examples



Example 1: Display all the hardware, firmware, BIOS info

#dmidecode

clipped output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present.

32 structures occupying 1539 bytes.

Table at 0x000E6760. Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes

BIOS Information

Vendor: Hewlett-Packard

Version: F.22

Release Date: 07/27/2011

ROM Size: 2560 kB

Characteristics:

PCI is supported

BIOS is upgradeable

BIOS shadowing is allowed

Boot from CD is supported

Selectable boot is supported

EDD is supported

Japanese floppy for NEC 9800 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

Japanese floppy for Toshiba 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

5.25"/360 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

5.25"/1.2 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

3.5"/720 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

3.5"/2.88 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h)

CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h)

ACPI is supported

USB legacy is supported

BIOS boot specification is supported

Targeted content distribution is supported

UEFI is supported

BIOS Revision: 15.34

Firmware Revision: 23.55

Note: We have to run this command as root user.

Note : In RHEL4 there are no options for dmidecode command.

Example 2: In our above example it's very much difficult to see different hardware information as all hardware information is dumped. dmidecode supports displaying hardware details of a specific device in the machine. We can information for particular category such as only BIOS or only hardware or only RAM details or just only CPU info we have to specify the type(–tyep or -t option), here are the types list for your reference.

DMI TYPES



The SMBIOS specification defines the following DMI types:

Type Information

0 BIOS

1 System

2 Base Board

3 Chassis 4 Processor

5 Memory Controller

6 Memory Module

7 Cache

8 Port Connector

9 System Sa lots

10 On Board Devices

11 OEM Strings

12 System Configuration Options

13 BIOS Language

14 Group Associations

15 System Event Log

16 Physical Memory Array

17 Memory Device

18 32-bit Memory Error

19 Memory Array Mapped Address

20 Memory Device Mapped Address

21 Built-in Pointing Device

22 Portable Battery

23 System Reset

24 Hardware Security

25 System Power Controls

26 Voltage Probe

27 Cooling Device

28 Temperature Probe

29 Electrical Current Probe

30 Out-of-band Remote Access

31 Boot Integrity Services

32 System Boot

33 64-bit Memory Error

34 Management Device

35 Management Device Component

36 Management Device Threshold Data

37 Memory Channel

38 IPMI Device

39 Power Supply

To display Total Memory info

dmidecode -t 17

or

dmidecode --type 17

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0010, DMI type 17, 34 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x000F

Error Information Handle: 0x0011

Total Width: 64 bit's

Data Width: 64 bit's

Size: 4096 MB

Form Factor: SODIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMM0

Bank Locator: BANK 0

Type: DDR3

Type Detail: Synchronous

Speed: 1333 MHz

Manufacturer: Kingston

Serial Number: 4B29A74B

Asset Tag: 0123456789

Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF

Rank: Unknown

Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz Handle 0x0013, DMI type 17, 34 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x000F

Error Information Handle: 0x0014

Total Width: 64 bit's

Data Width: 64 bit's

Size: 4096 MB

Form Factor: SODIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMM1

Bank Locator: BANK 2

Type: DDR3

Type Detail: Synchronous

Speed: 1333 MHz

Manufacturer: Kingston

Serial Number: 4729BF4B

Asset Tag: 0123456789

Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF

Rank: Unknown

Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz



To display only BIOS info

#dmidecode –t 0

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes

BIOS Information

Vendor: Hewlett-Packard

Version: F.22

Release Date: 07/27/2011

ROM Size: 2560 kB

Characteristics:

PCI is supported

BIOS is upgradeable

BIOS shadowing is allowed

Boot from CD is supported

Selectable boot is supported

EDD is supported

Japanese floppy for NEC 9800 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

Japanese floppy for Toshiba 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

5.25"/360 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

5.25"/1.2 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

3.5"/720 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

3.5"/2.88 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h)

CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h)

ACPI is supported

USB legacy is supported

BIOS boot specification is supported

Targeted content distribution is supported

UEFI is supported

BIOS Revision: 15.34

Firmware Revision: 23.55

To display CPU info

#dmidecode -t 4

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x001A, DMI type 4, 42 bytes

Processor Information

Socket Designation: CPU1

Type: Central Processor

Family: Core i3

Manufacturer: Intel(R) Corporation

ID: A7 06 02 00 FF FB EB BF

Signature: Type 0, Family 6, Model 42, Stepping 7

Flags:

FPU (Floating-point unit on-chip)

VME (Virtual mode extension)

DE (Debugging extension)

PSE (Page size extension)

TSC (Time stamp counter)

MSR (Model specific registers)

PAE (Physical address extension)

MCE (Machine check exception)

CX8 (CMPXCHG8 instruction supported)

APIC (On-chip APIC hardware supported)

SEP (Fast system call)

MTRR (Memory type range registers)

PGE (Page global enable)

MCA (Machine check architecture)

CMOV (Conditional move instruction supported)

PAT (Page attribute table)

PSE-36 (36-bit page size extension)

CLFSH (CLFLUSH instruction supported)

DS (Debug store)

ACPI (ACPI supported)

MMX (MMX technology supported)

FXSR (FXSAVE and FXSTOR instructions supported)

SSE (Streaming SIMD extensions)

SSE2 (Streaming SIMD extensions 2)

SS (Self-snoop)

HTT (Multi-threading)

TM (Thermal monitor supported)

PBE (Pending break enabled)

Version: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-2330M CPU @ 2.20GHz

Voltage: 0.0 V

External Clock: 1333 MHz

Max Speed: 4000 MHz

Current Speed: 2200 MHz

Status: Populated, Enabled

Upgrade: Other

L1 Cache Handle: 0x001C

L2 Cache Handle: 0x001D

L3 Cache Handle: 0x001E

Serial Number: Not Specified

Asset Tag: FFFF

Part Number: Not Specified

Core Count: 2

Core Enabled: 2

Thread Count: 4

Characteristics:

64-bit capable

Example 3: Display a hardware information using specific keyword. dmidecode support this future which will come in handy if we forget the type number. Below are set of keywords supported by dmidecode tool.

dmidecode Keyword Types



bios 0, 13

system 1, 12, 15, 23, 32

baseboard 2, 10

chassis 3

processor 4

memory 5, 6, 16, 17

cache 7

connector 8

sa lot 9

Suppose we want to see system details

dmidecode -t system

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0001, DMI type 1, 27 bytes

System Information

Manufacturer: Hewlett-Packard

Product Name: HP 430 Notebook PC

Version: 058A100000004C10002600000

Serial Number: 5CB1332JGF

UUID: 04AC4D6A-1847-92B2-3789-9E369A99060F

Wake-up Type: Power Switch

SKU Number: A2N30PA#AKL

Family: 103C_5336AN G=N L=SMB B=HP S=430 Handle 0x000D, DMI type 32, 20 bytes

System Boot Information

Status: No errors detected

Some other useful commands to get system info are

To get CPU info

#cat /etc/cpuinfo

To get Hardware info

#lshal

or

#lshw

To get PCI info

#lspci

To get USB info

#lsusb

We will see these stuff in near future.