How to get the BIOS (Basic Input Output System) information and other information in Linux/Unix such as 

	1.Hardware

	2.CPU information

	3.Drivers installed in Linux machine.

For every operation/work in Linux there will be one command, this is true most of the time (all you need is to find that command). How to get BIOS info without rebooting the system? The command for this is dmidecode(DMI table decoder). Some times BIOS is called as DMI too. Just execute the command, It will just dump a lots and a lots of information about the system hardware. dmidecode not only give BIOS info it will give all the hardware detail present in the machine.

Syntax for dmidecode command

	dmidecode options

Learn dmidecode with examples

Example 1: Display all the hardware, firmware, BIOS info 

	#dmidecode

clipped output: 

	# dmidecode 2.11

	SMBIOS 2.7 present.

	32 structures occupying 1539 bytes.

	Table at 0x000E6760. Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes

	BIOS Information

	Vendor: Hewlett-Packard

	Version: F.22

	Release Date: 07/27/2011

	ROM Size: 2560 kB

	Characteristics:

	PCI is supported

	BIOS is upgradeable

	BIOS shadowing is allowed

	Boot from CD is supported

	Selectable boot is supported

	EDD is supported

	Japanese floppy for NEC 9800 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

	Japanese floppy for Toshiba 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

	5.25"/360 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	5.25"/1.2 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	3.5"/720 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	3.5"/2.88 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h)

	CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h)

	ACPI is supported

	USB legacy is supported

	BIOS boot specification is supported

	Targeted content distribution is supported

	UEFI is supported

	BIOS Revision: 15.34

	Firmware Revision: 23.55

Note: We have to run this command as root user.

Note : In RHEL4 there are no options for dmidecode command.

Example 2: In our above example it's very much difficult to see different hardware information as all hardware information is dumped. dmidecode supports displaying hardware details of a specific device in the machine. We can information for particular category such as only BIOS or only hardware or only RAM details or just only CPU info we have to specify the type(–tyep or -t option), here are the types list for your reference.

DMI TYPES

The SMBIOS specification defines the following DMI types: 

	Type Information

	0 BIOS

	1 System

	2 Base Board

	3 Chassis 4 Processor

	5 Memory Controller

	6 Memory Module

	7 Cache

	8 Port Connector

	9 System Sa lots

	10 On Board Devices

	11 OEM Strings

	12 System Configuration Options

	13 BIOS Language

	14 Group Associations

	15 System Event Log

	16 Physical Memory Array

	17 Memory Device

	18 32-bit Memory Error

	19 Memory Array Mapped Address

	20 Memory Device Mapped Address

	21 Built-in Pointing Device

	22 Portable Battery

	23 System Reset

	24 Hardware Security

	25 System Power Controls

	26 Voltage Probe

	27 Cooling Device

	28 Temperature Probe

	29 Electrical Current Probe

	30 Out-of-band Remote Access

	31 Boot Integrity Services

	32 System Boot

	33 64-bit Memory Error

	34 Management Device

	35 Management Device Component

	36 Management Device Threshold Data

	37 Memory Channel

	38 IPMI Device

	39 Power Supply

To display Total Memory info 

	dmidecode -t 17

or 

	dmidecode --type 17

Output: 

	# dmidecode 2.11

	SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0010, DMI type 17, 34 bytes

	Memory Device

	Array Handle: 0x000F

	Error Information Handle: 0x0011

	Total Width: 64 bit's

	Data Width: 64 bit's

	Size: 4096 MB

	Form Factor: SODIMM

	Set: None

	Locator: DIMM0

	Bank Locator: BANK 0

	Type: DDR3

	Type Detail: Synchronous

	Speed: 1333 MHz

	Manufacturer: Kingston

	Serial Number: 4B29A74B

	Asset Tag: 0123456789

	Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF

	Rank: Unknown

	Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz Handle 0x0013, DMI type 17, 34 bytes

	Memory Device

	Array Handle: 0x000F

	Error Information Handle: 0x0014

	Total Width: 64 bit's

	Data Width: 64 bit's

	Size: 4096 MB

	Form Factor: SODIMM

	Set: None

	Locator: DIMM1

	Bank Locator: BANK 2

	Type: DDR3

	Type Detail: Synchronous

	Speed: 1333 MHz

	Manufacturer: Kingston

	Serial Number: 4729BF4B

	Asset Tag: 0123456789

	Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF

	Rank: Unknown

	Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz


To display only BIOS info 

	#dmidecode –t 0

Output: 

	# dmidecode 2.11

	SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes

	BIOS Information

	Vendor: Hewlett-Packard

	Version: F.22

	Release Date: 07/27/2011

	ROM Size: 2560 kB

	Characteristics:

	PCI is supported

	BIOS is upgradeable

	BIOS shadowing is allowed

	Boot from CD is supported

	Selectable boot is supported

	EDD is supported

	Japanese floppy for NEC 9800 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

	Japanese floppy for Toshiba 1.2 MB is supported (int 13h)

	5.25"/360 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	5.25"/1.2 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	3.5"/720 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	3.5"/2.88 MB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

	8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h)

	CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h)

	ACPI is supported

	USB legacy is supported

	BIOS boot specification is supported

	Targeted content distribution is supported

	UEFI is supported

	BIOS Revision: 15.34

	Firmware Revision: 23.55

To display CPU info 

	#dmidecode -t 4

Output: 

	# dmidecode 2.11

	SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x001A, DMI type 4, 42 bytes

	Processor Information

	Socket Designation: CPU1

	Type: Central Processor

	Family: Core i3

	Manufacturer: Intel(R) Corporation

	ID: A7 06 02 00 FF FB EB BF

	Signature: Type 0, Family 6, Model 42, Stepping 7

	Flags:

	FPU (Floating-point unit on-chip)

	VME (Virtual mode extension)

	DE (Debugging extension)

	PSE (Page size extension)

	TSC (Time stamp counter)

	MSR (Model specific registers)

	PAE (Physical address extension)

	MCE (Machine check exception)

	CX8 (CMPXCHG8 instruction supported)

	APIC (On-chip APIC hardware supported)

	SEP (Fast system call)

	MTRR (Memory type range registers)

	PGE (Page global enable)

	MCA (Machine check architecture)

	CMOV (Conditional move instruction supported)

	PAT (Page attribute table)

	PSE-36 (36-bit page size extension)

	CLFSH (CLFLUSH instruction supported)

	DS (Debug store)

	ACPI (ACPI supported)

	MMX (MMX technology supported)

	FXSR (FXSAVE and FXSTOR instructions supported)

	SSE (Streaming SIMD extensions)

	SSE2 (Streaming SIMD extensions 2)

	SS (Self-snoop)

	HTT (Multi-threading)

	TM (Thermal monitor supported)

	PBE (Pending break enabled)

	Version: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-2330M CPU @ 2.20GHz

	Voltage: 0.0 V

	External Clock: 1333 MHz

	Max Speed: 4000 MHz

	Current Speed: 2200 MHz

	Status: Populated, Enabled

	Upgrade: Other

	L1 Cache Handle: 0x001C

	L2 Cache Handle: 0x001D

	L3 Cache Handle: 0x001E

	Serial Number: Not Specified

	Asset Tag: FFFF

	Part Number: Not Specified

	Core Count: 2

	Core Enabled: 2

	Thread Count: 4

	Characteristics:

	64-bit capable

Example 3: Display a hardware information using specific keyword. dmidecode support this future which will come in handy if we forget the type number. Below are set of keywords supported by dmidecode tool.

dmidecode Keyword Types

	bios 0, 13

	system 1, 12, 15, 23, 32

	baseboard 2, 10

	chassis 3

	processor 4

	memory 5, 6, 16, 17

	cache 7

	connector 8

	sa lot 9

Suppose we want to see system details 

	dmidecode -t system

Output: 

	# dmidecode 2.11

	SMBIOS 2.7 present. Handle 0x0001, DMI type 1, 27 bytes

	System Information

	Manufacturer: Hewlett-Packard

	Product Name: HP 430 Notebook PC

	Version: 058A100000004C10002600000

	Serial Number: 5CB1332JGF

	UUID: 04AC4D6A-1847-92B2-3789-9E369A99060F

	Wake-up Type: Power Switch

	SKU Number: A2N30PA#AKL

	Family: 103C_5336AN G=N L=SMB B=HP S=430 Handle 0x000D, DMI type 32, 20 bytes

	System Boot Information

	Status: No errors detected

Some other useful commands to get system info are

To get CPU info 

	#cat /etc/cpuinfo

To get Hardware info 

	#lshal

or 

	#lshw

To get PCI info 

	#lspci

To get USB info 

	#lsusb

We will see these stuff in near future.