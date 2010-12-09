How we can login to remote server through ssh?

#ssh [email protected]

or

#ssh -l user servername

or

#ssh ip-add

So when you will execute the above command you will get the password prompt. But if you want to see what will happen when you execute ssh command you have to enable verbose or debugging mode. To do this we have to apply -v option at the time of login as shown in below example.

#ssh -v [email protected]

[email protected] :/home/surendra# ssh -v [email protected]

OpenSSH_5.5p1 Debian-4ubuntu4, OpenSSL 0.9.8o 01 Jun 2010

debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config

debug1: Applying options for *

debug1: Connecting to ftp2.linuxnix.com [92.32.56.78] port 22.

debug1: Connection established.

debug1: permanently_set_uid: 0/0

debug1: identity file /root/.ssh/id_rsa type -1

debug1: identity file /root/.ssh/id_rsa-cert type -1

debug1: identity file /root/.ssh/id_dsa type -1

debug1: identity file /root/.ssh/id_dsa-cert type -1

debug1: Remote protocol version 1.99, remote software version OpenSSH_4.0

debug1: match: OpenSSH_4.0 pat OpenSSH_4*

debug1: Enabling compatibility mode for protocol 2.0

debug1: Local version string SSH-2.0-OpenSSH_5.5p1 Debian-4ubuntu4

debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEXINIT sent

debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEXINIT received

debug1: kex: server->client aes128-ctr hmac-md5 none

debug1: kex: client->server aes128-ctr hmac-md5 none

debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEX_DH_GEX_REQUEST(1024<1024<8192) sent

debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_KEX_DH_GEX_GROUP

debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEX_DH_GEX_INIT sent

debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_KEX_DH_GEX_REPLY

debug1: Host ‘ftp2.linuxnix.com’ is known and matches the RSA host key.

debug1: Found key in /root/.ssh/known_hosts:1

debug1: ssh_rsa_verify: signature correct

debug1: SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS sent

debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS

debug1: SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS received

debug1: Roaming not allowed by server

debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_REQUEST sent

debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_ACCEPT received

debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password,keyboard-interactive

debug1: Next authentication method: publickey

debug1: Trying private key: /root/.ssh/id_rsa

debug1: Trying private key: /root/.ssh/id_dsa

debug1: Next authentication method: keyboard-interactive

debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password,keyboard-interactive

debug1: Next authentication method: password

[email protected] ’s password:

debug1: Authentication succeeded (password).

debug1: channel 0: new [client-session]

debug1: Entering interactive session.

debug1: Sending environment.

debug1: Sending env LANG = en_IN

Last login: Thu Dec 9 20:02:47 2010 from 1.23.6.79





After logout





debug1: client_input_channel_req: channel 0 rtype exit-status reply 0





debug1: channel 0: free: client-session, nchannels 1

Connection to ftp2.linuxnix.com closed.

Transferred: sent 2072, received 2072 bytes, in 27.7 seconds

Bytes per second: sent 74.8, received 74.8

debug1: Exit status 0

So if you want more verboseness you can use up to 3rd level(-vvv) as shown below

#ssh -vvv [email protected]