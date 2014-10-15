Every user have their favorate editor. Some use VI other uses emacs. This post will help you on how to see what is the text editor in GIT and how change it to your favorate editor. Changing an editor is done in many ways for GIT, either we can edit main git configuration file ~/.gitconfig or we can use "git config" command to set it.

So what is my default editor for my git?



To know it we have to use git command or open ~/.gitconfig file.

git config core.editor

Output:

○ → git config core.editor

vim

or

grep editor ~/.gitconfig



Output:

editor = vim



Change default GIT editor to your favorate one with a command

git config --global core.editor editor_name

Example: I want to set vim as my default editor to do that follow below command

git config --global core.editor vim

change default GIT editor by editing ~/.gitconfig

Enter below entry in to the file under [core] section

editor = vim

Check if your editor is updated or not with following commands

git config core.editor

or

grep editor ~/.gitconfig