Bash function $RANDOM

To generate a random integer we can use the internal bash function $RANDOM.

This functions returns integer between 0 and 32767.

Example:

[www1.linuxnix] root:~ # i=$RANDOM [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # echo $i 23770 [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # j=$RANDOM [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # echo $j 3577

To generate a random integer between 1 and 1000, you can use $RANDOM like below:

$(((RANDOM%1000+1)))

Note : $(((RANDOM%1000))) will generate integer between 0 and 999.

Examples:

[www1.linuxnix] root:~ # i=$(((RANDOM%1000+1))) [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # echo $i 895 [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # j=$(((RANDOM%1000+1))) [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # echo $j 316

/dev/random and /dev/urandom

For bigger integer random generation we can use /dev/random and /dev/urandom which can interact with kernel’s random number generator. We will use the od command for that :

od : dump files in octal and other formats

we will use arguments :

-A or –address-radix=RADIX : output format for file offsets; RADIX is one of [doxn], for Decimal, Octal, Hex or None

-N or –read-bytes=BYTES : limit dump to BYTES input bytes

-t or –format=TYPE : select output format or formats

[www1.linuxnix] root:~ # od -An -N8 -tu8 < /dev/urandom 11055529178234849100 [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # od -An -N4 -tu4 < /dev/random 3202521020

I hope that this blog helped you. Please visit our blog website for other interesting blogs and feel free to leave your feedbacks and comments. Till next time