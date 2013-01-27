Finding RAM size details in Linux for a System admin is very easy task. We can use free command to check how much RAM is present in our system. But when you want to find how many RAM/Memory sa lots are present in your system is bit tricky one. One way to do open your system and check what sa lots are there and how much RAM. Instead of doing this as a Hardware engineer we can use a command to check which sa lot is having below details.

How much RAM

Speed of the RAM

Maximum RAM supported by that machine

RAM location etc.

As you are already aware of dmidecode command to get all the system hardware info. We will use the same command for getting our RAM details.

To Find RAM details like maximum RAM, location of RAM etc we can use -t option with dmidecode as shown below

dmidecode -t 16

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present.

Handle 0x000F, DMI type 16, 23 bytes

Physical Memory Array

Location: System Board Or Motherboard

Use: System Memory

Error Correction Type: None

Maximum Capacity: 16 GB

Error Information Handle: No Error

Number Of Devices: 2

If you see the above output we can figure it out how much maximum RAM this machine support, number of RAM devices and location etc.

To get actual RAM details such as how many sa lots, actual RAM present etc, use -t 17 option in dmidecode command

dmidecode -t 17

Output:

# dmidecode 2.11

SMBIOS 2.7 present.

Handle 0x0010, DMI type 17, 34 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x000F

Error Information Handle: 0x0011

Total Width: 64 bit’s

Data Width: 64 bit’s

Size: 4096 MB

Form Factor: SODIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMM0

Bank Locator: BANK 0

Type: DDR3

Type Detail: Synchronous

Speed: 1333 MHz

Manufacturer: Kingston

Serial Number: 4B29A74B

Asset Tag: 0123456789

Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF

Rank: Unknown

Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz

Handle 0x0013, DMI type 17, 34 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x000F

Error Information Handle: 0x0014

Total Width: 64 bit’s

Data Width: 64 bit’s

Size: 4096 MB

Form Factor: SODIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMM1

Bank Locator: BANK 2

Type: DDR3

Type Detail: Synchronous

Speed: 1333 MHz

Manufacturer: Kingston

Serial Number: 4729BF4B

Asset Tag: 0123456789

Part Number: 99U5428-046.A00LF

Rank: Unknown

Configured Clock Speed: 1333 MHz

If we want to see complete RAM details we can use -t memory option to get the details. Note this is a combination of 16 and 17 options

dmidecode -t memory

Output:

Some of the valid keywords/types you can use and find different details are as follows.

bios

system

baseboard

chassis

processor

memory

cache

connector

sa lot

We can even use lshw command to get RAM/Memory details as well Cache details such as L1, L2 and L3 levels.

lshw -class memory

*-firmware

description: BIOS

vendor: Hewlett-Packard

physical id: 0

version: F.22

date: 07/27/2011

size: 1MiB

capacity: 2496KiB

capabilities: pci upgrade shadowing cdboot bootselect edd int13floppynec int13floppytoshiba int13floppy360 int13floppy1200 int13floppy720 int13floppy2880 int9keyboard int10video acpi usb biosbootspecification uefi

*-memory

description: System Memory

physical id: f

sa lot: System board or motherboard

size: 8GiB

*-bank:0

description: SODIMM DDR3 Synchronous 1333 MHz (0.8 ns)

product: 99U5428-046.A00LF

vendor: Kingston

physical id: 0

serial: 4B29A74B

sa lot: DIMM0

size: 4GiB

width: 64 bit’s

clock: 1333MHz (0.8ns)

*-bank:1

description: SODIMM DDR3 Synchronous 1333 MHz (0.8 ns)

product: 99U5428-046.A00LF

vendor: Kingston

physical id: 1

serial: 4729BF4B

sa lot: DIMM1

size: 4GiB

width: 64 bit’s

clock: 1333MHz (0.8ns)

*-cache:0

description: L1 cache

physical id: 1c

sa lot: L1 Cache

size: 32KiB

capacity: 32KiB

capabilities: synchronous internal write-through instruction

*-cache:1

description: L2 cache

physical id: 1d

sa lot: L2 Cache

size: 256KiB

capacity: 256KiB

capabilities: synchronous internal write-through unified

*-cache:2

description: L3 cache

physical id: 1e

sa lot: L3 Cache

size: 3MiB

capacity: 3MiB

capabilities: synchronous internal write-through unified

*-cache

description: L1 cache

physical id: 1b

sa lot: L1 Cache

size: 32KiB

capacity: 32KiB

capabilities: synchronous internal write-through data

Do let us know if there is any way to find RAM sa lot details.