This a small how-to on getting block size of a file system in your Linux machine. To go in to that info we have to learn bit information about file-system.

What is a file-system?

In simple, it’s a way we write data on to Disks is called as file-system. There are many File-systems supported by Linux.

What is block size in Linux?

A block is a sequence of bit or Bytes with a fixed length ie 512 bytes, 4kB, 8kB, 16kB, 32kB etc.

blockdev --getbsz partition

Example

# blockdev --getbsz /dev/sda1 4096

So the block size of this file system is 4kB.