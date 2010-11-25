When installing squid as cache server you have to create cache folder with “squid -z” command without quotes. But when you are trying this you will see
/usr/local/squid/sbin# ./squid -z
2010/04/29 22:39:16
Creating Swap Directories
FATAL : Failed to make swap directory /usr/local/squid/var/cache: (13) Permission denied
Squid Cache (Version 2.5.STABLE5) : Terminated abnormally.
CPU Usage : 0.000 seconds = 0.000 user + 0.000 sys
This is due to that /usr/local/squid/var/cache folder is not owned by effective user. To resolve this issue follow below steps
Step1 : Create squid user(A normal user) if the squid user is not there
#useradd squid
Step2 : Specify the effective user entry in squid.conf file with squid as username by editing it.
#vi /usr/local/squid/etc/squid.conf
change the entry from
# cache_effective_user nouser
to
cache_effective_user squid
Save the file now
Step3 : Now change the ownership of the cache folder to squid user
#chown -R squid.squid /usr/local/squid/var/cache
Step4 : Now create cache directory with squid -z command
#squid -z
Now you will be out of issue.