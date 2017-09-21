This is a small post on how to start an exited docker container. If you are in IT space for a couple of years, you will know how Docker disrupted IT. Docker just changed many things and simplified many people’s work. In this post, we will see how to start an exited docker container.

If you are working on Docker containers, you may see some of your containers are excited. If you want to know how to start them, then this post is for you.

List all exited docker containers

Docker provide’s docker subcommands, one of that is ps. The ps command will show running containers(processes). To see only containers which are exited(killed) use below command.

docker ps -f "status=exited"

Output:

[5666] [email protected] :~ > docker ps -f "status=exited" CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 6ac657c2e560 f6f26c66be5e "/bin/bash" 6 days ago Exited (0) 2 days ago friendly_minsky 761978f8ed0f f6f26c66be5e "/bin/bash" 7 days ago Exited (127) 7 days ago youthful_noether 304eb369fb17 linuxnix/buildimage:latest "/usr/sbin/apache2..." 3 weeks ago Exited (0) 7 days ago upbeat_hugle

To list all the running/exited containers we can just use below command.

docker ps -a

We have two methods to bring a container to running state.

Method 1: Start and attache exited docker container

Once you get your container ID from the above command list, you can use whatever container ID you want to start with the following command.

docker start <container_ID>

Example: I want to start “6ac657c2e560″, use below command for that.

[5667] [email protected] :~ > docker start 6ac657c2e560 6ac657c2e560 [5668] [email protected] :~ > docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 6ac657c2e560 f6f26c66be5e "/bin/bash" 6 days ago Up 2 seconds 80/tcp friendly_minsky

If you want to attach to this started container, you can execute attach command.

Note: If you are new to docker don’t be worried if you don’t see prompt when you connect a container. That depends on what app you containerized. In this above example, we containerized bash shell that way you get prompt when you attach to it.

docker attach <container_ID>

Example:

Method2: Start exited container with docker start command

Sometimes the above process will not work. The best bet is to start an exited container and attach with a single command.

docker start -a <container_id>

Example:

[5670] [email protected] :~ > docker ps -f "status=exited" CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 6ac657c2e560 f6f26c66be5e "/bin/bash" 6 days ago Exited (130) 6 seconds ago friendly_minsky 761978f8ed0f f6f26c66be5e "/bin/bash" 7 days ago Exited (127) 7 days ago youthful_noether 304eb369fb17 linuxnix/buildimage:latest "/usr/sbin/apache2..." 3 weeks ago Exited (0) 7 days ago upbeat_hugle [5675] [email protected] :~ > docker start -a 6ac657c2e560 [email protected] :/#

