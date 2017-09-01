As said earlier this is our first post on 30 mind map series. Today’s mind map is DevOps mind map. DevOps is becoming more and more complicated day by day. This is the advantage of OpenSource where you see unique solutions for the same problem. Suppose take the example of configuration management tools. We have Puppet, Ansible, Chef etc. Each has variable learning curve and adoption as well. This post aims at listing tools for each category.

To understand below mind map you have to come anti-clock wise direction from “System administration”. Bolded words indicate they are leaders in that category.

