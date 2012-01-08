How to delete or remove user password in Linux?

Some times you require to set passwordless logins to a user for auto logins, shell scripting so that you no need to provide any password. This can be achieved by using passwd command with -d option which deletes already assigned password.

passwd -d username

Example:

passwd -d temp

Removing password for user temp.

passwd: Success

Once you are done with this change the password field in /etc/shadow field is changed to empty so that without password you can login from any machine to the local machine.

Update: Some users pointed out that this works only for local logins, but for remote logins this will not work.