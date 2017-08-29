When you try to run knife command to upload or some chef work related to a cookbook you may see below error.

$ knife cookbook upload mycookbook ERROR: Could not find cookbook mycookbook in your cookbook path, skipping it ERROR: Failed to upload 1 cookbook.

This is a simple error where your knife command is unable to find cookbook folder which is mentioned in its knife.rb file located in ~/.chef/. Normally knife will not upload your cookbooks if they are not in designated cookbooks folder. So we have to be careful with where you are uploading cookbooks other wise we will face this issue.

The ~/.chef/knife.rb file content

current_dir = File.dirname(__FILE__) log_level :info log_location STDOUT node_name "chef-user-1" client_key "#{current_dir}/chef-user-1.pem" chef_server_url "https://api.chef.io/organizations/learn-chef-2" cookbook_path ["#{current_dir}/../cookbooks"]

To resolve this check if the cookbook folder mention in ~/.chef/knife.rb file is present or not. If it is not please create one and try the above command once again. You should not see this error.

mkdir ~/cookbooks

Now try the above command you should see one cookbook got updated with a version mention in the metadata.rb file.

Output:

$ knife cookbook upload mycookbook

Uploading mycookbook [0.1.0]

Uploaded 1 cookbook.

