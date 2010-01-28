When I started my career in IT field, I have landed into windows world, as I know that no companies give chance to a fresher to work on production Linux/Unix servers. Its a good experience to work on DOS scripts(aka Batch programming). There are many similarities/differences/advantages/disadvantages between Batch programming and Shell scripting. Lets see what they are.
Similarities
|Sl.No
|Batch programming
|Shell script
|1
|Sequential execution of group commands in a batch file
|Sequential execution of group command in shell scripts
|2
|Can read inputs from users
|Can read inputs from users
|3
|Has control structures such as for, if, while, switch for better automating/scripting
|Has control structures such as for, if, while, switch for better automating/scripting
|4
|Supports advanced features such as Functions and Arrays
|Supports advanced features such as Functions and Arrays
|5
|Supports regular expressions(using findstr)
|Supports regular expressions
|6
|Can include other programming codes such as perl(ie.. in middle of dos script we can include some other programming language code for effective scripting to get our desired output)
|Can include other programming codes such as Perl, AWK, SED etc.
Differences
|Sl.No
|Batch programming
|Shell script
|1
|Lack of richness of tools/commands
|Have good number of tools(as of my knowledge there are more than 75000 commands in Linux/Unix)
|2
|Supports only one vendor(i.e. windows)
|Supports for number of vendors such as Sun/apple/IBM AIX/HP-UX/GNU Linux etc.
|3
|No other variants for DOS
|There are number of variants such as bash, ksh, csh, zsh etc..
|4
|Low capabilities of integrating with other programming code in batch scripting
|Good capabilities of integrating other programming code in shell script
|5
|Cannot handle complex regular expressions
|Can handle complex regular expressions.
|6
|A batch file should always end with .bat
|There is no such concept like file extension, but a shell script file permission should be set to executable.
|7
|To execute a batch program just enter the file name at CLI
|To execute a shell script, here are the ways to execute it
1)chmod +x shellscript.sh;./shellscript.sh
2)sh shellscript.sh
Good article on how to convert your Batch program to a Shell script.
http://tldp.org/LDP/abs/html/dosbatch.html
