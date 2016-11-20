Sometimes we use Linux commands with many long arguments, and to use the same command with a little modification we are obliged to go through these args and modify them one by one.

Example :

touch /home/user1/test/scenario.txt /etc/my-server/users/user1.cnf /var/log/my-server/user1.log

What will I do if I want to do the same to user2?

To replace all occurrences in the last command you can use the command below:

!:gs/old_occurrence/new_occurrence

!refers to the last command

gs refers to global substitute

To replace a word you can use the command below:

^old_word^new_word

Examples:

[www1.linuxnix] root:~ # touch test1 scenario1 result1 [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # !:gs/1/2 touch test2 scenario2 result2 [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # ls -l test* scenario* result* -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 result1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 result2 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 scenario1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 scenario2 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 test1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 test2

[www1.linuxnix] root:~ # mkdir -p tests/exp/scenario1/tools/ [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # ^exp^lab mkdir -p tests/lab/scenario1/tools/ [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # tree tests tests ├── exp │ └── scenario1 │ └── tools └── lab └── scenario1 └── tools 6 directories, 0 files

Note: when you use ^^ with multiple occurrences, only the first occurrence is replaced.

Example:

[www1.linuxnix] root:~ # ls -l test1 scenario1 result1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 result1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 scenario1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 test1 [www1.linuxnix] root:~ # ^1^2 ls -l test2 scenario1 result1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 result1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 scenario1 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 0 Nov 20 16:45 test2

Replace the last word in history

Suppose we executed below command and want to replace ls with the cat to see the content we can use bash shortcuts either !$ or $_ for this.

ls -l /etc/passwd cat $_ or cat !$

I hope that this blog helped you.