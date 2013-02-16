This is our first post on AWK, in this we will see some of the basic stuff of AWK like history, advantages syntax and how it works etc.

AWK is a command/tool available in all the Linux/Unix flavors to do text filtering, manipulation etc. This tool is mainly meant for processing text files and reporting. AWK can be treated as a programming language due to it’s capabilities such as Arithmetic operations, Binary operations, conditions, loops, functions etc. AWK is an interpreter language. This tool/programming language was developed in 1977 by Alfred V. Aho, Peter J. Weinberger, Brian W. Kernighan. AWK got it’s name from it’s creates family names.

Due to it’s capabilities AWK earned it’s nick name as “Awk the Swiss army knife of the Unix toolkit”. This is true because it can do text processing with ease when compared to other text parsing tools available in Linux/Unix.

Below are some advantages and disadvantages of AWK tool which I come across when using it.

AWK Advantages