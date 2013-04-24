Stores the “output record separator” or Output RS.

Our sample DB file for this post is db.txt

cat db.txt



John,29,MS,IBM,M,Married

Barbi,45,MD,JHH,F,Single

Mitch,33,BS,BofA,M,Single

Tim,39,Phd,DELL,M,Married

Lisa,22,BS,SmartDrive,F,Married

In order to make it simple we can divide above inbuilt variables in to groups on basis of their operations.

Group1: FS(input field separator), OFS,

Group2: RS(Row separator) and ORS(Output record separator)

Group3: NR, NF and FNR

Group4: FILENAME variable

Group1: FS(input field separator), OFS

Let us start with FS and OFS built-in variables.

FS AWK variable: This variable is useful in storing the input field separator. By default AWK can understand only spaces, tabs as input and output separators. But if your file contains some other character as separator other than these mention one’s, AWK cannot understand them. For example Linux password file which contain ‘:’ as a separator. So in order to mention the input filed separator we use this inbuilt variable.

We will see what issue we face if we don’t mention the field separator for our db.txt.

Example1: Print first column data from db.txt file.

awk ‘{print $1}’ db.txt



Output:



John,29,MS,IBM,M,Married

Barbi,45,MD,JHH,F,Single

Mitch,33,BS,BofA,M,Single

Tim,39,Phd,DELL,M,Married

Lisa,22,BS,SmartDrive,F,Married

If you see entire file is displayed which indicates AWK do not understand db.txt file separator “,”. We have to tell AWK what is the field separator.

Example2: List only first column data from db.txt file which have field separator as ‘,’.

awk ‘BEGIN{FS=”,”}{print $1}’ db.txt

Output:

John

Barbi

Mitch

Tim

Lisa

Example3: We can use AWK option –F for mentioning input field separator as shown in below example for printing 4th column.

awk -F’,’ ‘{print $4}’ db.txt

Output:

IBM

JHH

BofA

DELL

SmartDrive

OFS AWK variable: This variable is useful for mentioning what is your output field separator which separates output data.

Example4: Display only 1st and 4th column and the separator between at output for these columns should be $.

awk ‘BEGIN{FS=”,”;OFS=” $ “}{print $1,$4}’ db.txt

Output:

John $ IBM

Barbi $ JHH

Mitch $ BofA

Tim $ DELL

Lisa $ SmartDrive

Note: I given space before and after $ in OFS variable to show better output. You can remove the spaces if required.

I will leave printing only first and fourth columns to readers without using OFS and see the issue.

Group2: RS(Row separator) and ORS(Output record separator)



RS(Row separator) and ORS(Output record separator).

RS AWK Variable: Row Separator is helpful in defining separator between rows in a file. By default AWK takes row separator as new line. We can change this by using RS built-in variable.

Example5: I want to convert a sentence to a word per line. We can use RS variable for doing it.

echo “This is how it works” | awk ‘BEGIN{RS=” ”}{print $0}’

Output:

This

is

how

it

works

ORS(Output Record Separator): This variable is useful for defining the record separator for the AWK command output. By default ORS is set to new line.

Example6: Print all the company names in single line which are in 4th column.

awk -F’,’ ‘BEGIN{ORS=” “}{print $4}’ db.txt

Output:

IBM JHH BofA DELL SmartDrive

Group3: NF, NR and FNR

NF AWK variable: This variable keeps information about total fields in a given row. The final value of a row can be represented with $NF.

Example7: Print number of fields each row in db.txt file.

awk ‘{print NF}’ db.txt

Output:

5

5

4

5

4

Example8: Print last field in each row of db.txt file.

awk ‘{print $NF}’ db.txt

Output:

77

45

37

95

47



Note: If you observe above two examples We used Just NF for giving us the count of fields in a given row and $NF for displaying last element in each row. $NF will come handy when you are not sure what is your last column number.

NR AWK variable: This variable keeps the value of present line number. This will come handy when you want to print line numbers in a file.

Example9: Print line number for each line in a given file.

awk ‘{print NR, $0}’ db.txt

Output:

1 Jones 2143 78 84 77

2 Gondrol 2321 56 58 45

3 RinRao 2122234 38 37

4 Edwin 253734 87 97 95

5 Dayan 24155 30 47

This can be treated as cat command -n option for displaying line number for a file.

FNR AWK variable: This variable keeps count of number of lines present in a given file/data. This will come handy when you want to print no of line present in a given file. This command is equivalent to wc -l command.

Example10: Print total number of lines in a given file.

awk ‘END{print FNR}’ db.txt

Output:

5

From the above output we can conclude that number of lines present in db.txt file is 5.

Group4: FILENAME variable

FILENAME AWK variable: This variable contain file awk command is processing.

Example11: Print filename for each line in a given file.

awk ‘{print FILENAME, NR, $0}’ abc.txt

Output:

abc.txt 1 Jones 2143 78 84 77

abc.txt 2 Gondrol 2321 56 58 45

abc.txt 3 RinRao 2122234 38 37

abc.txt 4 Edwin 253734 87 97 95

abc.txt 5 Dayan 24155 30 47

In our next post we will see how to use ARRAY’s in AWK scripting.