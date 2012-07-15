In recent RHEL6/CentOS6 NIC is not getting up by default. So once you login we have to up the network interface to make it work properly. To make the interface available at the time of boot we have to set ONBOOT option in ifcfg-eth0 file.

Open the file In file /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/devices/ifcfg-eth0 and change ONBOOT value to yes

Before editing the file.

DEVICE=eth0

HWADDR=52:54:00:60:af:6d

NM_CONTROLLED=yes

ONBOOT=no

BOOTPROTO=dhcp

TYPE=Ethernet

USERCTL=no

PEERDNS=yes

IPV6INIT=no

After editing the file

DEVICE=eth0

HWADDR=52:54:00:60:af:6d

NM_CONTROLLED=yes

ONBOOT=yes

BOOTPROTO=dhcp

TYPE=Ethernet

USERCTL=no

PEERDNS=yes

IPV6INIT=no

Reboot the machine and your NIC interface will be activated at the time of booting.