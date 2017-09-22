Different compression commands use a different type of compression algorithms. Similarly, bzip2 uses Burrows-Wheeler block sorting text compression algorithm along with Huffman coding. We already covered below similar commands

In this post, we will see how to use the bzip2 command.

Syntax for bzip2 command in Linux

bzip2 [OPTIONS] [FILENAME]

The bzip2 command compresses the files to their corresponding bzip2 file, by default replacing the original file by original_name.bz2. The compressed files retain the permissions, modification date and ownership of the original files, when possible.

Note: bzip has a perfect compression ratio. Hence it is efficiently used to compress the backup files like tar to disk management.

Example 1: To compress a single file within a directory. To remind again, this will replace the original file.

[email protected]:~/default$ ls -l apac* -rw-r--r-- 1 sujit sujit 637 Mar 27 13:45 apache2 [email protected]:~/default$ bzip2 apache2 [email protected]:~/default$ ls -l apac* -rw-r--r-- 1 sujit sujit 407 Mar 27 13:45 apache2.bz2

Example 2: Though the compressed file usually will have a format of original_name.bz2, but we can provide a custom name for our compressed file by using ‘-c’ option.

[email protected]:~/default$ bzip2 -kvc apache2 > apac.bz2 apache2: 1.565:1, 5.111 bit's/byte, 36.11% saved, 637 in, 407 out. [email protected]:~/default$ ls -l apac* -rw-rw-r-- 1 sujit sujit 407 Mar 27 15:55 apac.bz2 -rw-r--r-- 1 sujit sujit 637 Mar 27 13:45 apache2 -rw-r--r-- 1 sujit sujit 407 Mar 27 13:45 apache2.bz2

Example 3: To compress a file without deleting the original file, we can use the -k option, which means to keep the original file :

[email protected]:~/default$ bzip2 -kv apache2 apache2: 1.565:1, 5.111 bit's/byte, 36.11% saved, 637 in, 407 out. [email protected]:~/default$ ls -l apache2* -rw-r--r-- 1 sujit sujit 637 Mar 27 13:45 apache2 -rw-r--r-- 1 sujit sujit 407 Mar 27 13:45 apache2.bz2

Example 4: By default, the decompression will not overwrite the files, since apache2 already exists here, the decompression of apache2.bz2 fails. Here, the decompression should force to overwrite apache2.bz2 using the ‘-f’ option.

Example 5: Another interesting point here, to compress or decompress the files that start with ‘-’ in their name, we can use the below approach.

Note 1: bunzip2 can be used to decompress the files compressed using bzip2 instead of using ‘bzip2 -d’.

Note 2: ‘–’ option can be used with almost all the UNIX commands when dealing with files starting with dash ‘-’ in their filename.

Example 6: To test the integrity of the decompression before the actual file is decompressed, we use the ‘-t’ option.

Example 7: We can compress all the files within a directory, using ‘tar’ with ‘-j’ option which is specifically for the bzip2 compression.

Example 8: The bzip2 command compresses the files into the blocks, and each of the blocks holds a 32-bit CRC code for damaged file detection during the integrity check of the compressed file.

The damaged files, though very unlikely in bzip2, can be recovered using ‘bzip2recover’ command. bzip2recover searches for blocks in .bz2 files, and write each block out into its own .bz2 file with sequence numbers in the filename “dec00001file.bz2“, “dec00002file.bz2”, etc. You can then use bzip2 -t to test the integrity of these resulting files, and decompress those who are undamaged.

bzip2 -dc dec*file.bz2 > decfile

So keeping the compressed blocks as small as possible during the compression of huge files would help during the retrieving of maximum quality data, in case of corruption. ‘-s’ option is used with bzip2 to compress the data with small sized blocks.

Example 9: Unzip the bzip2 compressed files. Either “bzip2 -d” or bunzip2 can be used to decompress the bz2 files to obtain the original data.

bzip2 -d file.bz2

Working practically always pops-up new ideas, Happy learning.