Save the file and exit then execute mount –a and df –H for just conformation if the mount is done successfully.

Type8 :As you people know /etc/fstab file is visible to all the users who logged in , so specifying user password in /etc/fstab file is not that much good procedure.. So there is a work around to resolve th is issue, just create a credential file in users home directory and point that file in /etc/fstab file entry as mention below.